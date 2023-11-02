Meet the most beautiful twins in the world, Ava and Leah Clements

Ava and Leah Clements are considered the most beautiful twins in the world. They started modelling at a young age and have made a name in the modelling industry, having worked with some of the world's notable brands. The twins are also online influencers and have impressed many people with their content on Instagram and YouTube.

The Clements twins, Ava and Leah, attend the 2022 Rookie USA Fashion Show at 608 Fifth Avenue in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Even though they are young, twins Ava and Leah Clements have established themselves as teen models. Apart from modelling, they love dancing and swimming. Discover what the most beautiful twins in the world are up to.

Profile summary

Full name Ava Marie Clements, Leah Rose Clements Gender Female Date of birth 7 July 2010 Age 13 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Orange County, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Mother Jaqi Clements Father Kevin Clements Siblings 1 Profession Models, actresses, social media influencers Instagram @clementstwins

Who are the most beautiful twins in the world, Ava and Leah Clements?

Ava Marie and Leah Rose Clements are identical twin sisters born in Orange County, California, United States. The Clements twins’ parents are Jaqi and Kevin Clements. Their mother, Jaqi, oversees operations at South Orange County Aquatics. Their father is the swimming and diving head coach at JSerra Catholic School and a former professional swimmer.

Does the Clements twins have siblings? The sisters have one sibling, an older brother called Chase Robert Clements. Chase was born on 3 July 2008, and he is a child model and rising social media personality.

Where do the Clements twins live now? The teen models are reportedly based in Orange County and Los Angeles, California, United States. They are pursuing their education while forging their career paths in the entertainment industry.

How old are the Clements twins?

The Clements twins are 13 years old as of 2023. Their date of birth is 7 July 2010. Their zodiac sign is Cancer.

What are the Clements twins doing now?

The twins are currently juggling between their careers and education. In 2017, they came into the limelight after they accepted a modelling job for a family friend who wanted to launch a children’s boutique. Their pictures went viral on Instagram, and their joint Instagram account garnered a significant following.

The young models are signed to two modelling agencies, Zuri Model and Talent based in Los Angeles and Dreamray Model and Talent in Orange County, California. They have made significant headway in modelling, having worked with top brands such as Nike, Aldo, Target, My Little Pony, American Girl, Hurley, Janie And Jack, and Converse. The twin sisters have also appeared in magazines, including Katwalk, Lensational, Junior Style and Kid Fash.

Besides modelling, the most beautiful twins in the world are involved in designing clothing. The twins own KAVEAH, an online apparel store. The store retails a wide range of kid’s garments, and their mother is also involved in its running as its president.

The twins are online influencers and are part of the YouTube channel Clements Crew. They create engaging videos, including travel vlogs, gadget unboxing, shopping tips, and family fun moments, alongside their family members. They are also into acting, and Ava has been featured in Chicken Girls, while Leah has starred in Light as a Feather.

What happened to Ava and Leah Clements’ dad?

In October 2019, the twins’ father, Kevin, was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia/lymphoma, a rare but aggressive cancer. This was devastating news for the family, and the sisters turned to their social media fans, appealing for help.

Their father required a bone marrow transplant for treatment, but unfortunately, none of their fans was a match. Ultimately, Kevin’s brother, Chris, was a match and became a donor. Kevin is now a cancer survivor.

Fast facts about the Clements twins

When was the Clements twins born? The twin sisters were born on 7 July 2010. What is Ava and Leah Clements’ age? They are 13 years old as of 2023. Are the Clements twins the prettiest twins in the world? Many people consider them among the most beautiful twins worldwide. Where do Ava and Leah Clements come from? They hail from Orange County, California, United States. Who are Ava and Leah Clements’ parents? They were born to Jaqi and Kevin Clements. Does the Clements twins have a brother? They have an older, Chase Robert Clements. Why are the Clements twins so famous? They gained initial fame as models. They are also social media influencers, entrepreneurs, and actresses.

The most beautiful twins in the world, Ava and Leah Clements, have been in the public eye since they were 7. They are thriving models who boast of working with reputable fashion brands and have appeared in several magazines. The teen models are also into acting and online content creation.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Abby and Brittany Hansel. They are conjoined twins from Minnesota, United States. They attracted public attention after they appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Show in 1996.

The twins got the world’s attention at a young age, and they are now grown-up adults pursuing their careers. Want to know more about the story of the conjoined twins? Check out their biography for juicy details about their careers and personal life.

Source: Legit.ng