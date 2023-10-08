Biggie (Baddies West)'s bio: age, birthday, real name, ethnicity

Biggie from Baddies West is an American reality star, model, social media influencer and host. Since she entered the third season of the show, her fame has steadily increased, sparking interest in people to know about her.

Biggie from Baddies West ventured into the entertainment industry and has gradually progressed in her multiple careers. On the show, she has appeared alongside Stunna Girl, Lo London, Tommie Lee, and others. Find out more details about her below.

Profile summary

Full name Damerlin Baez Famous as PVD Biggie Gender Female Date of birth 12 September 1996 Age 27 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Providence, Rhode Island, United States Current residence Rhode Island, US Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single School Hope High School University Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) Profession Reality television personality, model, host, social media influencer Net worth $200,000

Biggie (Baddies West)’s biography

The reality television personality was born in Providence, Rhode Island, United States. She is an American national of mixed heritage. Her parents are reportedly from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. She completed her high school education at Hope High School and later graduated from Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI).

What is Biggie from Baddies West’s age?

The American-based reality star is 27 years old as of 2023. When is Biggie from Baddies West’s birthday? She was born on 12 September 1996. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career

Biggie from Baddies West is a reality TV star, model, social media influencer and host. She is passionate about fashion and modelling and shares her pictures wearing trendy outfits on her Instagram page.

She is also a rising social media influencer with a growing number of followers on different social media platforms. Her Instagram page has approximately 450 thousand followers as of this writing. She uses the platform to endorse brands such as FashionNova, Victoria's Jewelry, Bellazon Hair, Backpack Boyz and post lifestyle pictures.

Biggie gained immense popularity when she was announced as one of the participants in the reality TV show Baddies West. She was among the eleven bad girls who were featured in season three of the series. The show follows the baddies as they perform and host in cities on the West Coast of the US. She made it to the end of the show.

Recently, it was announced that PVD Biggie will be appearing on Baddies East. Some of the other cast members include Sukihana, Chrisean Rock, Natalie Nunn and Scarface.

What is Biggie Baddies West’s net worth?

Biggie from Baddies West has an alleged net worth of $200,000. Her primary source of income is her modelling and acting career. She also makes a living from brand endorsements.

Fast facts about Biggie Baddies West

Who is Biggie (Baddies West)? She is an American model, reality television personality and social media influencer. She is best known for appearing in the third season of the reality show. What is Biggie from Baddies West’s real name? Her real name is Damerlin Baez. Where is Biggie from Baddies West from? The reality star was born in Providence, Rhode Island, United States. What is Biggie (Baddies West)’s ethnicity? She is mixed. How old is Biggie (Baddies West)? She is 27 years old as of 2023. She was born on 12 September 1996. What is Biggie from Baddies West’s zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Virgo. Who is Biggie from Baddies West dating? The social media influencer is not in a relationship with anyone at the moment. She is presumed single.

Biggie (Baddies West) is an American TV personality, model, host and social media influencer. She appeared in season three of the Zeus Network reality TV show. She boasts significant following on social media particularly on Instagram, where she shares her fashion and modelling pictures.

