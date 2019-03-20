Abby and Brittany Hensel: What are the conjoined twins doing in 2023?

Abby and Brittany Hensel are American conjoined twins. They first attracted attention after appearing in an Oprah Winfrey Show episode in 1996. The twins have been through multiple ups and downs of life and are now grown-ups pursuing their careers.

The conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel. Photo: @abbyandbrittany (modified by author)

Twin babies are usually a blessing for many couples, but Mike and Patty Hensel received their bundle of joy with mixed reactions. They had conjoined twins and opted not to separate them; that is how Abby and Brittany's joint lives started. Find out what they are up to today.

Who are Abby and Brittany Hensel?

They are conjoined twins born Abigail Loraine and Brittany Lee Hensel on 7 March 1990. They were raised by their parents, Mike and Patty Hensel, in New Germany, Minnesota, United States.

Mike is reportedly a landscaper and carpenter, while Patty is a registered nurse. The twins have a younger sister and brother. They went to Mayer Lutheran High School. Later, they pursued undergraduate degrees in education at Bethel University.

How old are twins Abby and Brittany Hensel?

They are 33 years old as of 2023. Their zodiac sign is Pieces.

What happened to Abby and Brittany Hensel?

When they were born, doctors discovered that they were conjoined, a condition referred to as dicephalic parapagus twins. Abby and Brittany had separate heads but shared one body with different hearts, stomachs, and a pair of lungs.

Their parents decided not to separate them after doctors advised that their chances for survival would be minimal. Even though they have differences, the twins have learned to live a conjoined life by coordinating and cooperating.

They have several achievements, including passing their driving tests and becoming licensed drivers. Additionally, Minnesota natives are bachelor of arts graduates from Bethel University in 2012. Abby and Brittany have appeared in multiple shows, narrating their stories. They have been featured in:

Year Film/TV show 2012 Abby & Brittany 2008 Joined for Life: Abby and Brittany Turn 16 2007 Extraordinary People 2003 Joined For Life 1998 Dateline NBC 2006 The Oprah Winfrey Show

Are conjoined twins Brittany and Abby finally separated?

The conjoined twins have not been separated and continue living together. Their parents chose not to separate them at birth, and they have lived for more than three decades.

Are Abby and Brittany Hensel married in 2023?

Despite online speculations that the American twins got married, they are not married. Hence Abby and Brittany Hensel's wedding has not happened.

Did the Hensel twins have a baby?

The sisters do not have any children. They have expressed their desire to get married and have their own children.

Where are Abby and Brittany Hensel today?

The conjoined twins have been away from the media since 2015, making many people wonder where they are. Abby and Brittany seemingly chose a life away from the spotlight and focus on their careers.

They reside in Minnesota, United States, where they are fifth-grade teachers at Sunnyside Elementary. The twins teach mathematics.

Quick facts about Abby and Brittany Hensel

Each twin controls one arm and one leg.

They can eat and write separately.

They have individual organs in the upper part of their body.

They have one liver.

They have one large intestine.

They have two completely separate spinal cords.

Abby and Brittany Hensel have defied the odds to be successful in life. Even though they have different personalities, they have learned to live together. They are elementary school teachers, and contrary to some media reports, they are not married.

