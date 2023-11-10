Hannah Waddingham’s relationships: who has she dated?

Hannah Waddingham’s relationships have been a subject of speculation for years. Waddingham has been in the spotlight for several years, although she has only gained global recognition since 2020. Even so, she has managed to keep her romantic life relatively private. Find out more about her current love life and dating history.

Hannah Waddingham leaves the 'The View' at ABC Studios on June 12, 2023 in New York City. Photo: James Devaney (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Waddingham was a performer long before she joined Hollywood. Her mother, Melodie, was an opera singer, and Hannah grew up surrounded by theatre. Hannah was a stage actress for decades, performing on New York’s Broadway and London’s West End. Significantly, Hannah Waddingham’s relationships have always come second to her parenting and career.

Profile summary

Hannah Waddingham’s relationships

Hannah Waddingham is a British actress and singer best known for playing Rebecca Welton in the comedy series Ted Lasso. Waddingham's personal life has garnered fans’ interest following her meteoric rise to global fame since 2020. Have a look at Hannah Waddingham’s boyfriend timeline over the years.

Hannah Waddingham and Gianluca Cugnetto

Gianluca Cugnetto is a businessman hotelier with over twenty years of experience in the hotel industry. He has held senior management roles in several expensive hotels, including the Relais Chateaux and Marriott. In June 2023, Lošinj Hotels & Villas announced him as the new general manager of Hotel Bellevue in Lošinj Island, Croatia.

Hannah Waddingham and Gianluca Cugnetto’s relationship timeline

Hannah Waddingham and Gianluca Cugnetto attends The Olivier Awards 2022 with MasterCard at the Royal Albert Hall on April 10, 2022 in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

The pair are thought to have started dating sometime around 2012. Hannah was introduced to the famous Italian hotelier by a mutual friend, and they started dating officially shortly after. Hannah has spoken extensively about her fertility issues and how a doctor told her she couldn’t have children. She didn’t give up and announced her pregnancy in 2015.

After four years together, Hannah Waddingham and Gianluca Cugnetto welcomed their daughter, Kitty, in 2016. Despite his high-profile career, Gianluca primarily gained fame as Hannah Waddingham’s partner. The pair made many red carpet appearances together, occasionally with Kitty. Although they were in an exclusive relationship for over a decade, they never married.

Gianluca and Hannah’s last red carpet appearance was at The Olivier Awards in London in April 2022. During her interview with People in March 2023, she revealed that she was a single mother. It is unclear when she and Gianluca broke up, but it was sometime between April 2022 and March 2023. The pair have not revealed the reasons for their split either.

Cugnetto moves around a lot due to the nature of his job. As such, he has lived in several countries. Considering that Hannah and their daughter Kitty live in South London, Hannah considers herself a single mother and the sole influence moulding her daughter.

Regarding her child, Hannah had just finished filming a role in Belfast, Northern Ireland when she was notified that Kitty was ill. The then-three-year-old was diagnosed with Henoch-Schönlein purpura (HSP). HSP is a rare autoimmune disease that affects small blood vessels, primarily in children. It is characterised by painful spots on the skin caused by bleeding underneath.

Luckily for the parents, the child made a full recovery. However, the illness made Hannah realise she couldn’t take jobs that would keep her away from Kitty. As such, she only auditions for roles to be filmed in England. She almost passed up on Ted Lasso before she learned that it would be filmed only a 20-minute drive from her house in South London.

Who is Hannah Waddingham’s spouse?

As of 2023, Waddingham is neither married nor in a public relationship. Furthermore, she refuses to speak about her romantic life in interviews. The actress revealed that her most important relationship was with her daughter, and it would always be.

Who has Hannah Waddingham dated?

Apart from Gianluca, the British actress has not had any other public relationships. She tends to keep her romantic life private. Additionally, she keeps her daughter away from the spotlight and doesn’t reveal much about Kitty either.

However, in a Daily Mail interview, Hannah said that she had some destructive relationships in her past that enabled her to relate to her Ted Lasso character, Rebecca. She further revealed that, like Rebecca, she had experienced a controlling and verbally abusive partner. However, she declined to give further details about the partners she spoke of.

As a private celebrity, Hannah Waddingham’s relationships rarely make headlines. Little is known about her complete dating history. However, the star is unmarried and takes pride in being a single mother. She considers her relationship with her daughter, Kitty, the most important one in her life.

