Who is Sofia Elizabeth? Get to know more about the TikTok star

Sofia Elizabeth is a TikTok star, model, and social media personality from the United States of America. She is famous for sharing entertaining videos on her TikTok account, where she has amassed an extensive following. Sofia started gaining popularity in 2021 after sharing a clip on TikTok.

Sofia Elizabeth is famous on Instagram, where she shares her lifestyle photos and modelling shots. She is an art lover and shares her photography work on Instagram.

Full name Sofia Elizabeth Gender Female Date of birth 30 January 2002 Age 21 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Miami, Florida, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3'' Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 108 Weight in kilograms 49 Body measurements in inches 34-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-91 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 2 School Design and Architecture High School Profession TikTok star, model, photographer, social media influencer Twitch @sofiaspamssometimes

Sofia Elizabeth’s biography

She was born on 30 January 2002 in Miami, Florida, United States of America. How old is Sofia Elizabeth? The American social media influencer is 21 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

In an Instagram video, the TikTok star said she has two brothers. Often, she features one of her brothers in her TikTok videos. Her family lives in Miami, Florida, but she stays in Los Angeles, California.

Career

She is a TikTok star, model, photographer and internet sensation. She has always had a passion for art since childhood. The famous model started her career as a photographer.

In a video she shared on Instagram, she has been passionate about art since the get of 16. By 17, her photography work was on the cover of a magazine. Her love for art made her join a college in Los Angeles, California, to study photography.

Sofia came into the limelight in 2021 after her TikTok video went viral. Since then, she has gained tremendous fame on TikTok with a vast following. She shares lips-syncing and dance videos, make-up tutorials and short hilarious videos. Her TikTok account has reached over 3.6 million followers.

Sofia Elizabeth has another TikTok account with a following of over 710 thousand followers. She shares the same content on the account. Her videos are hilarious, and they have reached over 25 million likes as of writing.

She is famous on Instagram, with over 482 thousand followers. The TikTok star shares modelling shots and collages she creates. She has another Instagram account dedicated to her photography work. She has over 14 thousand followers. The American photographer has a website where people can find her photography work.

Sofia Elizabeth is also a Twitch streamer. She has a Twitch channel with 50 thousand followers. Does Sofia Elizabeth have an OF? No, the internet sensation does not have an OnlyFans account. There were rumours of her being on the platform, but there is no credible information to confirm it. Probably, she is confused with another lady from Australia who has the same name as hers on the platform.

Sofia Elizabeth’s height and weight

The social media personality is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall and weighs 108 pounds or 49 kilograms. Her body measurements are approximately 34-26-36 inches or 86-66-91 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Sofia Elizabeth? She is an American TikTok star, model, photographer and social media personality. What is Sofia Elizabeth’s age? She is 21 years old as of 2023, having been born on 30 January 2002. How tall is Sofia Elizabeth? The TikTok star is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall. Where is Sofia Elizabeth from? She was born in Miami, Florida, but currently lives in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. What nationality is Sofia Elizabeth? She is American. Does Sofia Elizabeth have siblings? Yes, the photographer has two brothers.

Sofia Elizabeth is an American TikTok star with an extensive following on TikTok. She started posting on TikTok in 2021. She shares engaging videos such as lip-syncing, dance videos, reactions, and challenges. She lives in Los Angeles, California, with her brother.

