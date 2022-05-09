Who is Kylie Prew? All about JoJo Siwa’s current girlfriend

Kylie Prew is a popular social media influencer, basketball player, entrepreneur, singer, and content creator from America. She rose to fame as JoJo Siwa’s girlfriend. JoJo is a prominent American singer, actress, dancer, and YouTube personality. She is also known for her single titled Boomerang and for appearing on Dancing Moms with her mum Jessalynn Siwa.

A photo of the social media influencer. Photo: @p._kylie_.p

Source: Instagram

Who is Kylie Prew? She is an athlete enthusiast and a member of Coral Shores Varsity Girls Basketball. She has also been featured on the MaxPreps Athlete list.

Profile summary

Full name Kylie Prew Gender Female Date of birth 19 May 2004 Zodiac sign Taurus Age 18 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Key Largo, Florida, USA Current residence Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Sexuality Queer Height in feet 5' 6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 114 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Narelle Prew Father Douglas Prew Relationship status Dating Partner JoJo Siwa Education Coral Shores High School Profession Social media influencer, content creator, entrepreneur Net worth $1 million- $2 million

Kylie Prew’s bio

The social media influencer posing for a photo with JoJo Siwa. Photo: @p._kylie_.p

Source: Instagram

The famous content creator was born on 19 May 2004 in Key Largo, Florida, USA. Her father, Douglas Prew, is an entrepreneur who owns two restaurants in Florida Keys, namely, The Fish House and The Fish House Encore. On the other hand, her mother, Narelle Prew, was a liaison at AAP/Reuters. She also has a twin sister.

What school does Kylie Prew go to?

She is currently pursuing her studies at Coral Shores High School and will graduate this year.

How old is Kylie Prew?

As of 2022, Kylie Prew’s age is 18 years, and her zodiac sign is Taurus.

What does Kylie Prew do for a living?

She is a social media influencer and a travel enthusiast. She loves to create TikTok videos and upload travel pictures on social media. She has also collaborated with and endorsed the Sand Cloud fashion brand on her Instagram account.

Prew is also a professional basketball player and has participated in a number of competitions for the school's varsity basketball team.

What is Kylie Prew’s net worth?

According to Biography Gist, she is worth between $1 million and $2 million. However, this information has not been verified.

How did JoJo meet Kylie?

The two met on a cruise ship and remained great friends for over a year before they started dating. They announced that they were in a romantic relationship in January 2021. However, JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew split in October 2021. Siwa said her hectic schedule and their tender ages contributed to their split.

Are JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew still together?

The lovers having fun moments. Photo: @p._kylie_.p

Source: Instagram

Yes. The YouTube personality announced that she and Prew were back together seven months after breaking up.

What is Kylie Prew’s height?

JoJo Siwa's partner is 5 feet 6 inches (168 inches), and she weighs 114 pounds (52 kilograms).

FAQs

When was Kylie Prew born? The influencer was born on 19 May 2004. So as of 2022, she is 18 years old. How tall is Kylie Prew? She is 5 feet 6 inches (168 inches) tall, and she weighs 114 pounds (52 kilograms). She has blue eyes and blonde hair. Why was Kylie Prew able to come out as a member of the LGBTQ community? She was encouraged by her lover JoJo. How did Kylie Prew and JoJo Siwa meet? The lovebirds met on a cruise ship and meshed immediately. Why did Kylie Prew and JoJo Siwa split? JoJo attributed their young ages and her hectic schedule to their split. Are JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew back together? Yes, the two reunited months after breaking up.

Kylie Prew is the girlfriend of a popular singer, actress, dancer, and YouTuber, JoJo Siwa. The two met on a cruise ship and became great friends before they started dating. After dating for less than a year, they broke up but reunited a few months later.

