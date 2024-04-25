Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism in Nigeria.

Rumuolumeni, Rivers state - On Tuesday night, April 23, Inspector Sunday Baba, a brave police officer serving at Rumuolumeni in Rivers state, was killed while on duty.

Legit.ng reports that the information was shared on Wednesday night, April 24, by Tunji Disu, the commissioner of police (CP) in the oil-rich state.

Tunji Disu mourns Inspector Sunday Baba. Photo credit:@TunjiDisu1

Although the perpetrators fled, their vehicle was reportedly recovered.

Disu wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"Yesterday night (Tuesday, April 23), Inspector Sunday Baba, a brave police officer serving at Rumuolumeni in Rivers state, made the ultimate sacrifice while on duty.

"Though the perpetrators fled, we recovered their vehicle. Tragically, the officer's phone revealed 59 missed calls, 51 of which were from his wife. We bore the heavy burden of delivering the heart-wrenching news to her.

"Being a police officer means leaving home in good health, never certain of returning alive. Those who take the lives of police officers are murdering those who stand as the guardians of the people. Let's honour the sacrifices of our officers, may their sacrifice not be in vain. Goodbye, Sunday."

