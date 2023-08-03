Who is Mark Normand’s wife? Meet Mae Planert, a stand-up comedian

Mark Normand’s wife, Mae Planert, is a renowned American stand-up comedian. Her comedy revolves around hypocrisy and double standards and has performed on multiple platforms and shows. The entertainer is known for her relationship with fellow stand-up comedian and actor Mark Normand.

Mae Planert sitting on the bench (Left), and the comedian performing alongside her husband on a stage (Right). Photo: @mae_planert on Instagram (modified by author)

Mae Planert has been in the comedy world for about five years and has attracted the attention of many people with her unique sense of comedy. She also thrives as a podcaster and hosts multiple shows, including Risque Business News, where she teams up with comedian Laura Sogar. Her romantic relationship with Mark Normand has also put her in the spotlight.

Full name Mae Planert Gender Female Date of birth 10 July 1990 Age 33 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Sandwich, Massachusetts, United States Current residence Manhattan, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Mother Jean Planert Father Thomas Planert Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Partner Mark Normand School Thayer Academy College Roger Williams University Profession Stand-up comedian, podcaster Net worth $300,000 Instagram @mae_planert

Who is Mark Normand’s wife, Mae Planert?

The comedian was born and brought up in Sandwich, Massachusetts, United States. Her parents are Jean and Thomas Planert, and she reportedly grew up alongside two siblings. She is an American national of white ethnicity and currently lives in Manhattan, New York, United States.

Mae completed high school studies at Thayer Academy. She is a Roger Williams University alumnus with a bachelor of arts degree in media communications.

What is Mae Planert’s age?

The podcaster is 33 years old as of 2023. She marks her birthday on 10 July every year and was born in 1990. She is a Cancer.

Mae Planert’s profession

Planert is well-known as a stand-up comedian. She commenced her comedy career secretly, and her then-boyfriend Mark Normand did not know about it until they turned up for the same show. Mae has done stand-up comedy on multiple shows, including Borscht Comedy Show, a monthly show benefiting charity and The Stand. She is also a podcaster known for hosting Risque Business News and We Were Had podcasts.

She also thrives in the corporate world and has worked with multiple corporations. According to her LinkedIn profile, she started her career as a marketing intern at Intrepid Pursuits in May 2012. She became a global education consultant at EF Education First until February 2014 before joining Gilt as an associate account executive. Mae was a senior account executive at Seven Rooms until May 2019 before commencing work at Octoly, where she is the brand partnership director.

Mae Planert and Mark Normand’s marriage

Mark Normand and Mae Planert reportedly began their in 2015. She first spotted him at a comedy show in New York she attended while on a date with another guy. After the show, she took the bold step of getting in touch with him after a friend convinced her. They soon started dating and got engaged after six years on her family’s yearly trip to Martha’s Vineyard.

Mark Normand married Mae Planert on 10 November 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States. The wedding ceremony was graced by some big names in comedy, including Joe List, Ari Schaffer, Stavros Halkias, Sean Patton, and Sam Morrill.

Mae Planert and Mark Normand's wedding on 10 November 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA. Photo: @mae_planert on Instagram (modified by author)

How tall is Mae Planert?

Mark Normand’s spouse is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 154 pounds (70 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Mae Planert? She is a stand-up comedian and podcaster known for her Risque Business News and We Were Had shows. She is also the brand partnership director at Octoly. How old is Mae Planert? The American podcaster is 33 years old as of 2023. What is Mae Planert’s nationality? She is an American national. Where is Mae Planert from? She hails from Sandwich, Massachusetts, United States. How did Mae Planert and Mark Normand meet? She spotted him performing at a comedy show in New York and later contacted him when she couldn’t stop thinking about him. Does Mark Normand have a family? The stand-up comedian tied the knot with Mae Planert on 10 November 2022. They do not have kids. How tall is Mae Planert? Her height is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres.

Even though Mae Planert gained initial popularity due to her relationship with the famous stand-up comedian Mark Normand, she is gradually making a name for herself in the comedy industry. Mark Normand’s wife is a podcaster hosting multiple shows and has a successful corporate career.

