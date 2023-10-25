20 famous people from Chile: Meet Chilean actors, athletes, singers

Chile, officially known as the Republic of Chile, is a country located in western South America, and it borders the South Pacific Sea. It is famous for its beautiful and rich culture and landscape. Additionally, the country is known for producing remarkably talented individuals doing exceptionally well in various scenes. This article has some of the most famous people from Chile and what makes them popular.

Leonor Varela, Isabel Allende and Pedro Pascal are among the famous people from Chile. Photo: @la_leovarela, @allendeisabel, @pascalispunk on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is Chile famous for? The country is known for its rich culture of art, history, and diverse landscapes. It is also among the renowned wine-growing countries in the world. The country also boasts a plethora of celebrities from various fields. Chile's celebrities are known for their artistic excellence and unique talents, which have made them recognised globally.

Most famous people from Chile

When people hear the word Chile, they associate it with a place rich in culture, beautiful landscape and the best wine & beer. But did you know that some famous people in the entertainment industry, like Alfredo Castro and Leonor Varela, are Chileans? Below are some of Chile’s famous people.

Alfredo Castro

Alfredo Castro during the "Los Mil Dias De Allende" photocall during the 71st San Sebastian International Film Festival at the Kursaal Palace on September 26, 2023. Photo: JB Lacroix

Source: Getty Images

Alfredo Castro is one of the famous actors from Chile. He was born in Santiago de Chile. He began his acting career in the 2006 drama Fuga. He is known for his notable roles in films such as Tony Manero, Post Mortem and Corazon de Maria. In 2006, Chile Elige named him the third-best Chilean actor ever.

Alejandro Jodorowsky

Filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky at the "Alejandro Jodorowsky Masterclass" during the 10th Luxembourg City Film Festival - Day Two on March 06, 2020, in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Photo: Sylvain Lefevre

Source: Getty Images

Alejandro is a famous filmmaker, playwright, composer, and author. He is known for films such as Fando and Lis, The Holy Mountain and The Dance of Reality. He has received Special Jurya and Time–Machine Honorary Awards. He is known for books such as Before The Incal, Angel Claws and Psicomagia. He is also a musician and spiritual guru.

Pablo Neruda

13th June 1966: EXCLUSIVE Chilean poet and activist Pablo Neruda (1904 - 1973) leans on a ship's railing during the 34th annual PEN boat ride around New York City. He wears a cap. Photo: Sam Falk

Source: Getty Images

Pablo Neruda, real name Neftali Ricardo Reyes Basoalto, is one of the celebrities from Chile. He is a politician, diplomat, and poet. He died on 23 September 1973 but is still remembered for his incredible artistic works that have been influential worldwide. One of his famous poems is Tonight I Can Write the Saddest Lines. In 1971, he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature.

Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez of FC Internazionale during the UEFA Champions League match between FC Internazionale and SL Benfica at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on October 03, 2023. Photo: Emmanuele Ciancaglini

Source: Getty Images

Alexis Sanchez is one of the famous athletes from Chile. He is a professional footballer who started his career playing for Cobreloa in the Chilean Primera Division in 2005. He has played for FC Barcelona and Arsenal. Presently, he is playing for the Inter Milan team. In 2012, Alexis helped Barcelona win the Copa del Rey.

Cote de Pablo

Actress Cote De Pablo visits "Extra" at Burbank Studios on November 12, 2019 in Burbank, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Cote de Pablo is a television actress and singer born in Santiago. She is known for her role as Ziva David on the popular action police procedural drama NCIS, which won her an ALMA Award. She has played notable roles in popular movies and television shows such as The Dovekeepers, The Jury and The Education of Max Bickford.

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Ray Tamarra

Source: Getty Images

Pedro Pascal is an actor who came into the limelight for his role as Oberyn Martell in the fourth season of Game of Thrones. He debuted in 1999, appearing in the Good vs Evil television series. He has appeared in popular films such as The Mandalorian and The Last of Us. The actor has added 68 acting credits to his name. He is also a producer.

Javiera Mena

Musician Javiera Mena performs onstage during Weekend 1, Day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 13, 2019 in Indio, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Source: Getty Images

Javiera Mena is among the famous singers from Chile. She is an electropop musician famous for winning international acclaim for her single Al Siguiente Nivel, named the best single of the 2000s. She is known for her songs, such as Diva, Fotonovela, and Espada.

Arturo Vidal

Arturo Vidal of Flamengo warming up during the Copa Do Brasil match between Flamengo and Fluminense at Maracana Stadium on June 1, 2023, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: Leandro Amorim

Source: Getty Images

Arturo Vidal is a professional footballer known as a tough-tackling midfielder in the Italian league. He started his career with Colo-Colo, winning three Chilean Primera Division titles. He joined the Chilean national team in 2007. He was born in Santiago and was raised along with his five siblings. He has played for the Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen for four seasons.

Isabel Allende

The writer Isabel Allende during the presentation of her book Largo Petalo de Mar (long petalo de mar) at the house in America de Madrid. Spain May 27, 2019. Photo: Oscar Gonzalez

Source: Getty Images

Isabel Allende is also on the list of famous Chilean people. She is a writer known for her book The House of Spirits. She is considered one of the most successful women novelists. Her work earned her the prestigious Chilean National Literature Prize in 2010.

She has worked for the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in Chile and Belgium. Isabel Allende is the writer of City of the Beasts and Eva Luna.

Lorenza Izzo

Lorenza Izzo during The Hollywood Reporter, SAG-AFTRA and Heineken Celebrate Emmy Award Contenders at Annual Nominees Night on September 10, 2022, in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

Lorenza Izzo is a famous model, actress, and social media influencer born on 19 September in Chile. She is known for her role as Kyle in Aftershock. She has appeared in other films such as Knock Knock and Brooke Bluebell. She is the daughter of Rosita Parsons, a famous model.

Leonor Varela

Leonor Varela during the World Premiere Of Netflix's "Red Notice" at L.A. LIVE on November 03, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Leonor Varela is a famous actress, model and author. She is renowned for playing Vampire Nyssa Damaskinos in Blade 11. She made her debut in 1995 when she appeared as Marie in the Extreme Limite television series. She was nominated for the Ariel Award in 2005. Leonor Varela is also famous as the daughter of Francisco Varela Garcia, a biologist and neuroscientist.

Nicolas Massu

Nicolas Massu of Chile stretches for a backhand Sunday, August 31, 2003, at the U. S. Open in New York during a match against seventh seed Carlos Moya. 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 Photo: A. Messerschmidt

Source: Getty Images

Nicolas Massu, famous by his nickname, Vampiro, is a former tennis player who started playing at a tender age. He started being recognised in 1997. The former athlete has enjoyed a successful career. For instance, he was a two-time Olympic gold medalist titleholder in 2013. He was introduced to tennis by his grandfather.

Sebastian Pinera

Former president of Chile, Sebastián Piñera, during the nation after the victory of Gabriel Boric in the presidential runoff election at Palacio de la Moneda. Photo: Sebastián Vivallo Oñate

Source: Getty Images

Sebastian Pinera is a famous person from Chile. He is renowned as the 34th president of the Republic of Chile. He served as the president from 2010 to 2014. He is also a businessman known as one of the wealthiest politicians in the world. According to Celebrity Networth, his net worth is estimated to be $2.8 billion.

Mon Laferte

Singer Mon Laferte performs at Riviera Club on September 05, 2022, in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Aldara Zarraoa

Source: Getty Images

Mon Laferte is a singer, multi-instrumentalist, and actress who came into the limelight for her songs like Tormento and Amor Completo. She entered the Chilean competition series Rojo in 2003. She bagged a Latin Grammy Award for Best Rock Song in 2020.

Nicholas Jarry

Nicolas Jarry of Chile during the Men's Singles Quarter-final match against Grigor Dimitrov on October 13, 2023, in Shanghai, China. Photo: Chinasports

Source: Getty Images

Nicolas Jarry is a professional tennis player born on 11 October 1995 in Santiago, Chile. He is known for having multiple singles tournaments on the ATP Challenger Tour. He became famous in 2018 when he won his first match in a Grand Slam. He has played in the French Open and US Open. His grandfather is the legendary tennis player Jaime Fillol.

Consuelo Schuster

Consuelo Schuster performs as part of Tommy Torres concert "Ty y Yo" at Coliseo Jose M. Agrelot on February 16, 2018 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo: Gladys Vega

Source: Getty Images

Consuelo Schuster is one of the famous Chileans who have made a name for themselves in the entertainment industry. She is a popular singer known for songs such as Me Gusta, Dale, and Caminante. She reached number one in Puerto Rico with the music Aqui Me Tienes. She is also a social media personality with over 130 thousand followers on Instagram as of writing.

Michelle Bachelet

Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, during a news conference in Lima. Photo: Carlos Garcia Granthon

Source: Getty Images

Michelle Bachelet is a politician who served as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2018 to 2022. She is famous as the first female president of Chile, who served from 2006 to 2010 and 2014 to 2018. She has served as Minister of Health and National Defense. She was born on 29 September 1951 to General Alberto Bachelet Martinez and archaeologist Angela Gomez.

Diego Munoz

Diego Munoz is also a Chile celebrity. He is a famous actor, producer and director. He is well recognised for his role as Julian Gimenez in the television series El Amor lo Manejo Yo. He has also appeared in Manchos, Unstoppable, and Fugitives. He started his acting career in 1998, and since then, he has added 49 acting credits.

Stefan Kramer

Stefan Kramer is a comedian, actor, impressionist and announcer. He is known for his humorous imitations of famous politicians and actors. He voiced Seal Mecha Corta in the Spanish version of Penguins of Madagascar. He has imitated Politicians like Sebastian Pinera. The comedian is married to Paloma Soto, an actress.

Sebastian Silva

Sebastián Silva discusses "Tyrel" with the Build Series at Build Studio on December 03, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Sebastian Silva is a director, writer, and producer. He is credited with writing films such as Life Kills Me, The Maid and Rotting in the Sun. His film Crystal Fairy, won the Sundance Directing Award in 2013.

Famous people from Chile are known for their commendable work in various fields, such as politics, athletics, and entertainment. Some of them include Sebastian Pinera, Cote de Pablo, and Alejandro Jodorowsky.

