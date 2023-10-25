20 famous people from Chile: Meet Chilean actors, athletes, singers
Chile, officially known as the Republic of Chile, is a country located in western South America, and it borders the South Pacific Sea. It is famous for its beautiful and rich culture and landscape. Additionally, the country is known for producing remarkably talented individuals doing exceptionally well in various scenes. This article has some of the most famous people from Chile and what makes them popular.
What is Chile famous for? The country is known for its rich culture of art, history, and diverse landscapes. It is also among the renowned wine-growing countries in the world. The country also boasts a plethora of celebrities from various fields. Chile's celebrities are known for their artistic excellence and unique talents, which have made them recognised globally.
Most famous people from Chile
When people hear the word Chile, they associate it with a place rich in culture, beautiful landscape and the best wine & beer. But did you know that some famous people in the entertainment industry, like Alfredo Castro and Leonor Varela, are Chileans? Below are some of Chile’s famous people.
Alfredo Castro
Alfredo Castro is one of the famous actors from Chile. He was born in Santiago de Chile. He began his acting career in the 2006 drama Fuga. He is known for his notable roles in films such as Tony Manero, Post Mortem and Corazon de Maria. In 2006, Chile Elige named him the third-best Chilean actor ever.
Alejandro Jodorowsky
Alejandro is a famous filmmaker, playwright, composer, and author. He is known for films such as Fando and Lis, The Holy Mountain and The Dance of Reality. He has received Special Jurya and Time–Machine Honorary Awards. He is known for books such as Before The Incal, Angel Claws and Psicomagia. He is also a musician and spiritual guru.
Pablo Neruda
Pablo Neruda, real name Neftali Ricardo Reyes Basoalto, is one of the celebrities from Chile. He is a politician, diplomat, and poet. He died on 23 September 1973 but is still remembered for his incredible artistic works that have been influential worldwide. One of his famous poems is Tonight I Can Write the Saddest Lines. In 1971, he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature.
Alexis Sanchez
Alexis Sanchez is one of the famous athletes from Chile. He is a professional footballer who started his career playing for Cobreloa in the Chilean Primera Division in 2005. He has played for FC Barcelona and Arsenal. Presently, he is playing for the Inter Milan team. In 2012, Alexis helped Barcelona win the Copa del Rey.
Cote de Pablo
Cote de Pablo is a television actress and singer born in Santiago. She is known for her role as Ziva David on the popular action police procedural drama NCIS, which won her an ALMA Award. She has played notable roles in popular movies and television shows such as The Dovekeepers, The Jury and The Education of Max Bickford.
Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal is an actor who came into the limelight for his role as Oberyn Martell in the fourth season of Game of Thrones. He debuted in 1999, appearing in the Good vs Evil television series. He has appeared in popular films such as The Mandalorian and The Last of Us. The actor has added 68 acting credits to his name. He is also a producer.
Javiera Mena
Javiera Mena is among the famous singers from Chile. She is an electropop musician famous for winning international acclaim for her single Al Siguiente Nivel, named the best single of the 2000s. She is known for her songs, such as Diva, Fotonovela, and Espada.
Arturo Vidal
Arturo Vidal is a professional footballer known as a tough-tackling midfielder in the Italian league. He started his career with Colo-Colo, winning three Chilean Primera Division titles. He joined the Chilean national team in 2007. He was born in Santiago and was raised along with his five siblings. He has played for the Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen for four seasons.
Isabel Allende
Isabel Allende is also on the list of famous Chilean people. She is a writer known for her book The House of Spirits. She is considered one of the most successful women novelists. Her work earned her the prestigious Chilean National Literature Prize in 2010.
She has worked for the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in Chile and Belgium. Isabel Allende is the writer of City of the Beasts and Eva Luna.
Lorenza Izzo
Lorenza Izzo is a famous model, actress, and social media influencer born on 19 September in Chile. She is known for her role as Kyle in Aftershock. She has appeared in other films such as Knock Knock and Brooke Bluebell. She is the daughter of Rosita Parsons, a famous model.
Leonor Varela
Leonor Varela is a famous actress, model and author. She is renowned for playing Vampire Nyssa Damaskinos in Blade 11. She made her debut in 1995 when she appeared as Marie in the Extreme Limite television series. She was nominated for the Ariel Award in 2005. Leonor Varela is also famous as the daughter of Francisco Varela Garcia, a biologist and neuroscientist.
Nicolas Massu
Nicolas Massu, famous by his nickname, Vampiro, is a former tennis player who started playing at a tender age. He started being recognised in 1997. The former athlete has enjoyed a successful career. For instance, he was a two-time Olympic gold medalist titleholder in 2013. He was introduced to tennis by his grandfather.
Sebastian Pinera
Sebastian Pinera is a famous person from Chile. He is renowned as the 34th president of the Republic of Chile. He served as the president from 2010 to 2014. He is also a businessman known as one of the wealthiest politicians in the world. According to Celebrity Networth, his net worth is estimated to be $2.8 billion.
Mon Laferte
Mon Laferte is a singer, multi-instrumentalist, and actress who came into the limelight for her songs like Tormento and Amor Completo. She entered the Chilean competition series Rojo in 2003. She bagged a Latin Grammy Award for Best Rock Song in 2020.
Nicholas Jarry
Nicolas Jarry is a professional tennis player born on 11 October 1995 in Santiago, Chile. He is known for having multiple singles tournaments on the ATP Challenger Tour. He became famous in 2018 when he won his first match in a Grand Slam. He has played in the French Open and US Open. His grandfather is the legendary tennis player Jaime Fillol.
Consuelo Schuster
Consuelo Schuster is one of the famous Chileans who have made a name for themselves in the entertainment industry. She is a popular singer known for songs such as Me Gusta, Dale, and Caminante. She reached number one in Puerto Rico with the music Aqui Me Tienes. She is also a social media personality with over 130 thousand followers on Instagram as of writing.
Michelle Bachelet
Michelle Bachelet is a politician who served as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2018 to 2022. She is famous as the first female president of Chile, who served from 2006 to 2010 and 2014 to 2018. She has served as Minister of Health and National Defense. She was born on 29 September 1951 to General Alberto Bachelet Martinez and archaeologist Angela Gomez.
Diego Munoz
Diego Munoz is also a Chile celebrity. He is a famous actor, producer and director. He is well recognised for his role as Julian Gimenez in the television series El Amor lo Manejo Yo. He has also appeared in Manchos, Unstoppable, and Fugitives. He started his acting career in 1998, and since then, he has added 49 acting credits.
Stefan Kramer
Stefan Kramer is a comedian, actor, impressionist and announcer. He is known for his humorous imitations of famous politicians and actors. He voiced Seal Mecha Corta in the Spanish version of Penguins of Madagascar. He has imitated Politicians like Sebastian Pinera. The comedian is married to Paloma Soto, an actress.
Sebastian Silva
Sebastian Silva is a director, writer, and producer. He is credited with writing films such as Life Kills Me, The Maid and Rotting in the Sun. His film Crystal Fairy, won the Sundance Directing Award in 2013.
Famous people from Chile are known for their commendable work in various fields, such as politics, athletics, and entertainment. Some of them include Sebastian Pinera, Cote de Pablo, and Alejandro Jodorowsky.
