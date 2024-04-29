A video showing Davido driving in Chioma's car to see Zlatan Ibile in Atlanta has surfaced online and fans are loving it

In the clip, the 'Timeless' crooner was seen driving the red jeep, as he pulled up at Zlatan's house and parked the jeep carefully

He announced as he came down from the jeep that it belonged to his wife while he went back inside to remove the key

Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has generated massive reactions after a video of wehat he did to his wife's car was sighted on social media.

In the recording, the Grammy nominee was seen in the red jeep pulling up at Zlatan Ibile's house in a cheerful mood.

He noted that the jeep did not belong to him while he parked it in front of Zlatan Ibile's house. He came out to greet the singer and went back into the whip to get his drink and remove the key from the ignition.

Davido drives in his wife's car to Zlatan Ibile's house. Photo credit @davido/@thechefchi

Davido hails singer

In the clip, Davido was greeting and hailing someone who was with Zlatan Ibile. He called him an American citizen.

The other guy also responded and called Davido, Baddest as they both hugged and exchanged pleasntries.

Recall that the 'Aye' crooner had shown that he has a soft spot for the 'Account Balance' crooner while granting an interview. He mentioned that the song they sang together was one of his best collaboration.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the video of Davido driving his wife's car. Here are some of the comments below:

@arinohla:

"He sweet me die.'

@paidman.gaffer:

"Omoh.. Zanku get house for ATL ooh. If I give up mah bend."

@bella_strops957:

"Some people no go sleep this night coz of this video eh sweet me."

@chi_artistry22:

"Davido too like this woman. Chioma enjoy."

@iris_qwin:

"Later them go say we don’t know he’s married my chi car fine."

@darlingtonshotit:

"Na my wife car b dis. that part sweet me i neva still c anything wey go mak me dis like OBO"

@damilolaakinwale23:

"My wife's car opoor."

@nayiir_riri_teamchivido:

"Billionaire doesn't play about his wife , my wife's car sweet me."

@shu_ga.berry"

"Only one Baddest!"

@mommy_chizzy:

"Love me Di Chioma for life."

Davido buys ring for self, Chioma

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had made an expensive ring for himself and Chioma ahead of her birthday.

The jeweler, Jewelbyquila shared the good news on his official social media page and as he showed off the lovely rings he made for the singer.

One of the fashion items had 001 while the other one had 002 inscribed on it.

