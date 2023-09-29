Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson’s children: meet their kids

Aaron Perry Taylor-Johnson is a British actor best recognised for his prominent roles in Nocturnal Animals, Nowhere Boy and Bullet Train. His wife, Samantha Louise Taylor-Johnson, is a British film director and artist best known for directing the 2009 biographical film, Nowhere Boy. Who are Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson’s children?

Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson and director Sam Taylor-Johnson have been together for over a decade. The pair first met when Aaron auditioned for Sam’s directional debut, Nowhere Boy. Many people have been curious about Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s relationship, and they want to know who their children are.

Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson’s relationship

Sam began a relationship with Aaron Johnson after getting together in 2009 on set of the film Nowhere Boy when he was 18 and she was 42. The couple confirmed their engagement at the film's premiere in October 2009.

On 21 June 2012, the pair exchanged their wedding vows at Babington House, Somerset and hyphened their last names. Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s family currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Who are Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson’s kids?

Sam Taylor-Johnson has four daughters from her two relationships. The film director shares two daughters, Wylda Rae and Romy Hero, with her husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

There are also two daughters named Angelica and Jessie Phoenix Jopling from Sam’s previous marriage with Jay Jopling. Sam married married art dealer and gallerist Jay Jopling in 1997, and they separated in 2008.

Wylda Rae Johnson

Wylda Rae Johnson is the first child and daughter of Aaron his partner. She was born on 7 July 2010 in London, England, United Kingdom. She is 13 years old as of 2023. She was born one year after her parents got engaged.

Romy Hero Johnson

Romy Hero is Aaron and Sam's second daughter. She was born on 18 January 2012 in the UK. She is 11 years old as of 2023. Romy was born five months ahead of her parent's wedding. Like her older sister, Wylda, she has been kept out of the limelight.

Angelica Jopling

Angelica Jopling is the daughter of Sam Taylor-Johnson and her ex-husband Jay Jopling. She is Aaron's stepdaughter and half-sister of Wylda Rae and Romy Hero. Angelica was born on 24 April 1997 in England, UK. She is 26 years old as of 2023. She is an up-and-coming actress known for her roles in Nowhere Boy (2009), and The Devil's Mistress (2008).

Jessie Phoenix Jopling

Jessie Phoenix is Sam and Jay Jopling’s second daughter. She is the younger sister to Angelica and half-sister to Wylda and Romy. Jessie was born on 8 October 2006 and is 17 years old as of 2023. Unlike her sister Angelica, Jessie lives a very private life and is not active on any social media platforms.

FAQs

Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson’s children have maintained a private lifestyle, sparking curiosity among many. The film director has four daughters from her two relationships. She shares two daughters, Angelica and Jessie Phoenix Jopling, with her ex-husband Jay Jopling. She also has two daughters, Wylda Rae and Romy Hero, with her current husband, Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

