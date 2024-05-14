The details of the contract of Finidi George, the new Super Eagles coach, with the NFF have been revealed

A sports journalist, Adepoju Samuel, while citing a reliable source, disclosed that the new head coach of the national men's team will be earning nothing less than N15 million per month

The source disclosed that the contract is based on performance and explained the bonuses available for the former Nigerian international

Adepoju Tobi Samuel, a sports journalist, has shared purported details of the former Super Eagles star's contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), citing a reliable source.

In a tweet on Monday, May 13, Samuel said his source disclosed four major clauses in the Super Eagles coach's contract with Nigeria's football governing board.

See how much Finidi George will earn as Super Eagles coach Photo Credit: @OgaNlaMedia

Source: Twitter

According to Samuel, the contract contained four clauses, including a monthly salary of N15 million for one year. The NFF is also expected to pay the assistance of the Super Eagles coach, and according to the source, it is a well-documented contract.

Details of Finidi George contract with NFF

The details are listed below:

Finidi George's monthly salary as the head coach of the Super Eagles is N15 million. Bonuses and allowances will be added on. One-year contract with an option to extend after the 2025 AFCON. It’s a performance-based contract. NFF would pay his assistants. Discussions have been held with all his assistants, and an agreement has been sealed with all the assistants. NFF President Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau also confirmed that the assistants would pay on a game-by-game basis. The NFF and Finidi George signed a well-documented contract with the above details protecting all parties' interests.

Recall that the 52-year-old Finidi George spent 20 months as an assistant to the immediate past Super Eagles' coach, Jose Peseiro. He had been the team's interim coach since the Portuguese tactician's departure.

See the tweet here:

Finidi George appointed as Super Eagles coach

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NFF explained why it appointed the former Nigerian winger Finidi George as the Super Eagles' head coach.

The governing board described Finidi George as an achiever who has won gold, silver, and bronze in his career.

Interest in the former Super Eagles winger began to arise when he won the Nigeria premier league title with Eyimba in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng