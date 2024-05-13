A new report by Standard Bank, Africa’s largest banking group, has projected that Nigeria will experience a vast FX inflow in the second half of this year

A report by Standard Bank predicts that the Nigerian foreign exchange market will see a significant influx of capital in the second half of the year.

The report predicts $5.1 billion in funding inflows into the Nigerian economy in the second quarter of this year.

Standard Bank pegs exchange rate at N1,219 per and FX inflows at $5.1 billion

Top sources of the inflows

The banking group forecasts a foreign inflow of $5.5 billion into Nigeria from Eurobond sales and the NNPC crude payment facility from Afreximbank.

The bank projected, based on previous Eurobond issuances, that the country may issue between $3 billion and $5 billion in a dollar-denominated local bond this year.

Also, the balance of $1.05 billion from the NNPC crude pre-payment facility in May 2024 is a source of the bank’s projection of the FX inflow.

It added that Afreximbank had authenticated the availability of crude oil for the facility.

World Bank to approve new loan for Nigeria

The report said the World Bank board will meet on June 13, 2024, to consider the final approval of Nigeria’s request for a $2.25 billion loan, consisting of $1.50 billion.

According to the bank, the current exchange rate volatility might result from the rise in geopolitical conflicts in April when Iran attacked Israel, prompting foreign investors to divest their naira assets from the country quickly.

ThisDay reports that Africa’s largest bank said the naira appreciated for most of April after depreciating earlier in the year.

The naira to exchange for N1,219 per dollar

The Standard Bank report said the inflows dipped after two consecutive months of increase, dropping by 48.1% monthly to $1.95 billion in April after reaching a 50-month high in March.

The bank forecasts that the naira will close at N1,219 per dollar by December 24, 2024, and high inflation, warning of increased off-risk settlement due to increased geopolitical tensions, which may refuse foreign portfolio investment supporting the naira recently.

The report comes amid a decline in the naira's value for seven consecutive weeks, which overturned its ranking as the world's best-performing currency in April 2024.

