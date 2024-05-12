A Nigerian man celebrated his mother on Mother's Day by building a big house and gifting it to her

The man told people that his mother was selfless while raising him and his siblings in one-room

In addition to the house, the man bought GAC GS4 2024 worth N26m, saying the woman abandoned food for them

A Nigerian man, @SamuelXeus, has finally made his mother rejoice as he wiped away her years of hardship.

The man built a multi-flat house for his mother and added a brand new GAC GS4 2024 to celebrate her.

One of the house's apartments has an AC installed.

Source: Twitter

Happy Mother's Day gifts

@SamuelXeus said he grew up in a dingy one-room apartment with four other siblings because his family was so poor.

The grateful son said that on many days, the mother would forgo food so that they could have clothes and care.

Many Nigerians thronged the man's comment section to praise him for doing good by his mother. According to JiJi marketplace, the car is worth N26m.

See his tweet below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@MikaelRekt said:

"Congratulations Xeus. This is massive."

@thissdax said:

"This is massive, Xeus!!! Proud of you my guy!!!!"

@Ola_Crrypt said:

"This is what yoruba called...onje omo. This is just the beginning...she enjoy you more with good health I pray And I hope i can do this for my mother one day."

@Techriztm said:

"Oh my God. I have no words, Congratulations and Happy Mother’s Day to mommy."

@goldukaegb said:

"Wow. This is huge, God bless you Xeus for making her so proud."

@_InvestorBen said:

"Congratulations Xeus, big move!"

@shifuwealth said:

"Lovely and Sweet. Congratulations, Xeus. It only gets better for you."

@offshoda said:

"What a proud mother she is, congratulations."

@evancrypt said:

"Wow! I love this. Exactly what we are working hard for. This is what true achievement looks like."

@0xAdesola said:

"Congratulations to her and you. I tap into this blessing."

@TByusuff said:

"This is beyond great. Congratulations to you and your mom. Can’t wait to pull off for my mother too. Congratulations on your Ride as well."

Another son built house for mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, @dozzy039, received praise after sharing a video of the new house he built.

He captioned it, "Just for you mama nobody else worth am" to show it was for his mother. The clip showed that the construction was already done and painted.

