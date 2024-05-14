The Actors Guild of Nigeria has directed it members not to indulge in taking unnecessary pictures and videos during the funeral of late Jnr Pope.

In a statement released, it stated that it was a sorrowful and devastating time, so members should behave well

The guild made customised T-shirts for members who were going, and it provided buses for it members to attend the event

Emekas Rollas, the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, has issued a stern warning to its members ahead of the funeral ceremony of its member, late Jnr Pope

The family of the deceased actor had announced his rites in a poster made public. According to them, he would be laid to rest on May 17.

In the message left for the members of the guild, it was stated that they should not take unnecessary pictures and videos during the ceremony.

AGN makes T-shirts

Also in the statement, it said that the guild had made T-shirts for members in Enugu, Anambra, Abia, Imo and Delta state, who would be attending the burial.

30 representatives were chosen from each of the states mentioned, and buses were provided to convey them to the occasion.

Recall that late Jnr Pope died in a boat mishap that took place while he was coming from a film shot in the riverine area.

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the AGN about Jnr pope's burial. Here are some of the comment below:

@ucheogbodo:

"It is well."

@kintoresourcesltd:

"Kai I refuse to believe JP don't keep slient since your departure tears has become my daily meal what a wicked and evil world."

@chasaqq:

"JNR POPE you will not die again. Rest in peace."

@chadzanso_aka_juvi:

"Rest with the Angels to a Legend. We mourn with you."

@nnenna_blessin:

"It's well."

@kelly_brown088:

"Rest in peace JNR pope we love you but God loves you mos

@da.blunt:

"Till now,still find it difficult to Type Rip to you swagg nation omg."

@eferirehjosiah:

"May your gentle soul continue to rest in peace

@jennifer_nduka.alu:

"Rest on my friend."

@ceo_slay_on_budget:

"It's well."

Family includes Jnr Pope's wife in poster

Legit.ng had reported that the family of late actor, Jnr Pope, had released a new poster for his burial plan.

They had earlier done one poster and didn't state that the late actor was married. Many of his fans raised eyebrows and wondered if he was divorced before his death.

In the new poster that was done, it was stated that the late actor was a husband

