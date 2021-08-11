With the introduction of online challenges, especially on TikTok, many people have become famous for various reasons. People are willing to do anything for fame, and some even engage in bizarre acts. Ava Louise, a TikTok and Instagram influencer, is one of the most notable people who have participated in these challenges.

A selfie of Ava Louise. Photo: @avalouiise

Source: Instagram

Ava has gained popularity through the years through her social media stunts. In one video, she licked the toilet seat on a plane which got people talking.

Profile summary

Full name: Ava Louise

Ava Louise Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 5th of August 1998

5th of August 1998 Ava Louise's age: 23 years (as of 2021)

23 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Height in feet: 5'4"

5'4" Height in centimetres: 163

163 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Body measurements in inches: 38-26-40

38-26-40 Body measurements in centimetres: 96-66-101

96-66-101 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue University: Rutgers University

Rutgers University Profession: Social media influencer, TikTok star

Social media influencer, TikTok star Instagram account: @avalouiise

Ava Louise’s biography

How old is Ava Louise? She is 23 years old as of 2021. She was born on 5th of August, 1998.

Education

She joined Rutgers University-New Brunswick in September 2016 as a Public Relations student minoring in Human Resource Management.

In addition to that, she has been a member of the Public Relations Student Society of America since August 2018.

Why is Ava Louise famous?

The Instagram star posing for a picture. Photo: @avalouiise

Source: Instagram

She first hit the headlines after she filmed herself licking a plane seat toilet, starting the bizarre 'Coronavirus' challenge. Most people, however, reacted with disgust and said that she did it to get attention.

Ava Louise's Dr Phil interviews

Did Ava Louise go on Dr Phil? Yes, she did. The Instagram star first appeared in a Dr Phil interview in February 2019. At the time, she was an aspiring social media influencer. To get on the interview, she had submitted a video calling out her friends who cut her off because of her social media life.

In the interview, she admitted that her main goal in life was to be insta-famous. She also revealed that she was bullied in school, and as a result, she decided to change her appearance:

'I would say I was probably a three out of ten, and no one wants to be a three... I would rather die hot than live ugly.'

Her second interview with Dr Phill was in March 2020 over a zoom call, where he asked her why she licked the toilet seat. Ava responded that she had dirtier things in her mouth that spring break, she had bleached the toilet before and after licking it, and that she only licked the seat because it was a private plane owned by her sugar daddy.

She also expressed that she wanted clout from the act.

I was really annoyed that corona was getting more publicity than me.'

Chasing perfection

After losing weight, Ava started noticing things she did not like about herself. She has since been on the hunt for fixes to achieve the perfect look. She has also encouraged her followers to take any pill or undergo surgery to look hot.

Ava Louise before surgery

Ava Louise before and after surgery. Photo: @avalouiise (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Instagram influencer has gone under the knife in search of perfection. In one of her photos on Instagram, she shared a photo of herself before and after she had had a nose job.

Ava Louise Vs the Kardashians

Louise also got into trouble with the Kardashian clan after she started rumours that Kanye West was having an affair with Jeffree Star. Things got so intense that Kris Jenner threatened her with a lawsuit.

Are Ava Louise's parents supportive of her online persona?

While speaking to Distractify, the Instagram star expressed that she adopted her online persona to get attention. In real life, she is not as extreme. She admitted that her parents, especially her mother, were not on board with her stunts at first, but later came to accept it.

How does Ava Louise make money?

Since she has gained many followers on social media, she has promoted several brands and products like flattummyco weight loss tea.

From her posts on social media, Ava Louise seems to be happy and is enjoying herself to the fullest.

