Moses Bliss was honoured to perform live before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been in Nigeria since Friday, May 10

Hours after sharing pictures from his meeting with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Moses Bliss posted a video from his song ministration

Moses Bliss' video showed an emotional side of Meghan Markle, who appeared to be carried away by the live performance

Royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to make headlines as more videos from their three-day private visit to Nigeria emerge online.

Gospel singer Moses Bliss recently posted a video from his live performance before Prince Harry and Markle.

Moses Bliss shares video from his live performance. Credit: @mosesbliss

Recall that Moses was among the prominent Nigerians who had the opportunity to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the last day of their visit, with the singer sharing pictures on social media.

Meghan Markle close to tears as Moses Bliss sings

A clip showed the moment Meghan got emotional as she and Prince Harry watched the Nigerian gospel singer treat them to one of his songs.

Sharing the video, Moses said singing for Prince Harry Meghan was an honour.

Netizens react as Meghan Markle gets emotional

cynthiawhitesnow

"Who else noticed Meghan's eyes? Moses you are blessed beyond words."

aiphiesoul:

"Kings and Queen shall come to your rising."

spotlitenation:

"A video representation of Kings will come to the brightness of your rising."

moniesebusi:

"Megan wanted to cry, I can feel her emotions."

bamiroadesewa:

"Meghan looks teary ,I pray to God to keep keeping them in Jesus name."

kemiajumobi:

"Beautiful...Her eyes tell us exactly how she feels about the song. Well done Moses God bless you greatly!"

belloowosho:

"Mr Bliss you've won the heart of the Sussexes...Harry was on."

Source: Legit.ng