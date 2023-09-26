Global site navigation

Camille Winbush’s bio: age, height, net worth, movies and TV shows
Celebrity biographies

Camille Winbush’s bio: age, height, net worth, movies and TV shows

by  Night Mongina

Camille Winbush is an American actress and singer from the United States of America. She is widely known for her prominent roles as Vanessa Thomkins on The Bernie Mac Show and Lauren Treacy on the popular teen drama The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

Camille Winbush
Actress attends the opening night of "Jersey Boys" at the Ahmanson Theatre on 18 May 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Camille Winbush first hit the screens in 1994 when she appeared on the TV series Viper as Lucy Wilkes. She has since made a significant mark in the entertainment industry with her captivating performances and currently boasts 39 acting credits as of 2023.

Profile summary

Full nameCamille Simoine Winbush
GenderFemale
Date of birth9 February 1990
Age33 years old (as of 2023)
Zodiac signAquarius
Place of birthCulver City, California, United States
Current residenceCalifornia, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in inches5’3’’
Height in centimetres160
Weight in pounds123
Weight in kilograms56
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
FatherAnthony Winbush
MotherAlice Winbush
Relationship statusSingle
ProfessionActress, singer, businessperson, voice actor, gymnast, comedian
Net worth$4.5 million
Instagram@camilleswinbush
Facebook@CSWinbush7

Camille Winbush’s biography

The rising actress was born in Culver City, California, United States of America. She is an American national of black heritage. Camille’s parents are Anthony Winbush and Alice Winbush. The actress was homeschooled and educated by an on-set tutor.

What is Camille Winbush’s age?

Camille Winbush’s age
Camille Winbush attends the "America's Next Top Model" Cycle 22 Premiere Party presented by OPPO and NYLON on 28 July 2015 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Jason Kempin (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

The American-born actress is 33 years old as of 2023. What is Camille Winbush’s date of birth? She was born on 9 February 1990. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

Camille commenced her professional acting career in 1994 after appearing on the television series Viper as Lucy Wilkes. Since then, she appeared in numerous movies and shows.

Camille's breakthrough came in 2001 after she portrayed the role of Vanessa Thomkins on The Bernie Mac Show. Her role in the show earned her various award nominations, including three Image Awards and a Young Artist Award.

Camille Winbush’s movies and TV shows

The actress achieved more recognition after playing Lauren Treacy, a recurring character in The Secret Life of the American Teenager from 2008 to 2013. Below is a list of some of her movies and TV shows, according to her IMDb profile.

YearMovie/TV showRole
2022Holiday HideawayCarly
2020–2021FraXturMaria
2019MunaMindy
2018Bachelor LionsMya Cassel
2016Everything But a ManSharita
2015The ChoirMiriam
2008–2013The Secret Life of the American TeenagerLauren Treacy
2007Grey's AnatomyCamille Travis
2001–2006The Bernie Mac ShowVanessa 'Nessa' Thomkins
2005ERTisha
2003Strong MedicineVinetta
2000NormMolly
2000DinosaurVoice
2000The Wonderful World of DisneyFeatured
1997–2000RecessAshley 'Ashley T' Tomossian
1999Any Day NowMavis
1999Ladies ManGirl Scout
1999Ghost Dog: The Way of the SamuraiPearline
1996–19997th HeavenLynn Hamilton
1998NYPD BlueChloe
1997Happily Ever After: Fairy Tales for Every ChildChild (voice)
1997Mother Goose: A Rappin' and Rhymin' SpecialChild (voice)
1997Hangin' with Mr. CooperLil Hot Foot
1996EraserCamille
1995–1996Minor AdjustmentsEmma Aimes
1995Brotherly LoveEmma Aimes
1995Dangerous MindsTyeisha Roberts
1995CBS Schoolbreak SpecialApril Black
1994ViperLucy Wilkes

Camille has also pursued a music career. In 2002, she recorded One Small Voice featuring singers Myra and Taylor Momsen and The Night Before Christmas Song for the compilation album School's Out! Christmas. She also sang on the soundtrack of the Disney musical production of Geppetto.

Previously, she operated an ice cream shop named Baked Ice in Pasadena, California. The shop was opened in 2003 and was supervised by her aunt. Camille received a Teenpreneur Award from Black Enterprise in 2004.

What is Camille Winbush’s net worth?

According to the Celebrity Net Worth, the actress has an estimated net worth of $4.5 million. Her primary source of income is her acting career.

Camille Winbush's net worth
Actress Camille Winbush attends Boohoo X Jordyn Woods Launch Event at NeueHouse Hollywood on 31 August 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Donato Sardella (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Who is Camille Winbush dating?

The American voiceover artist is not in a romantic relationship at the moment. She is presumed single as she has not confirmed any details about her current relationship status. She was previously reported to be in a relationship with actor Nick Denbeigh in 2005.

In 2009, the actor denied the dating rumours, stating that he and Camille were friends. Camille was also romantically linked to Nickelodeon actor Daniel Nguyen, as the two were frequently seen together at various public events.

What is Camille Winbush’s height?

The actress stands at 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 123 pounds or 56 kilograms.

FAQs

  1. Who is Camille Winbush? She is an American actress and singer.
  2. Where is Camille Winbush from? She was born in Culver City, California, United States.
  3. How old is Camille Winbush? She is 33 years old as of 2023. She was born on 9 February 1990.
  4. Who are Camille Winbush’s parents? Her parents are Anthony Winbush and Alice Winbush.
  5. Does Camille Winbush have siblings? No, the actress is the only child in her family.
  6. Is Camille Winbush related to Angela Winbush? Camille Winbush is not related to Angela Winbush.
  7. Does Camille Winbush have a daughter? No, the actress does not have a child yet.
  8. Where does Camille Winbush live now? She resides in California, United States.
  9. What is Camille Winbush's net worth? She has an estimated net worth of $4.5 million.

Camille Winbush is an American actress and singer well-known for her roles as Vanessa Thomkins on The Bernie Mac Show and Lauren Treacy on the popular teen drama The Secret Life of the American Teenager. She is a multiple award-winning actress.

