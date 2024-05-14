Tiwa Savage is in such high spirits as her debut movie, Water & Garri, has reached the top 10 movies in 14 different countries

Prime Video launched the movie on Friday, May 10, 2024, following a press conference at the Livespot Entertainment Centre, Lagos

The internationally revered singer has now announced the movie's latest feat via Instagram and expressed gratitude to her supporters

Nigerian singer Tiwatope Savage announced a new attainment through her movie Water & Garri, which became one of the top 10 most-watched movies in 14 countries on Prime Video.

You would recall that Tiwa revealed during her pre-launch press conference on Thursday, May 9, that it took her two years to actualize her dreams of becoming an actress.

Tiwa jubilates as Water & Garri peaks at top 10 in 14 countries on Prime Video Credit: tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage appreciates Water & Garri family

Afrobeat singer Tiwa takes to her official Instagram page to highlight the fresh achievement of her debut movie. The film was shot in Cape Coast, Ghana, and her fans have been raving about its cinematography.

In a new development, ABG shared that the movie is now in the top 10 in 14 countries on Prime. Nigeria, Ghana, and Cameroun top the list, while other African countries like Benin, Rwanda, Togo, and others follow.

In her remark, he shared her utmost gratitude to her supporters and urged them to keep streaming her movie.

See Tiwa's post here:

The singer's film, which she executive produced, was released alongside a ten-track motion picture EP, featuring Ghanaian rapper and singer Black Sherif. Fans loved his feature in the extended play and praised his uniqueness.

See how Nigerians are reacting to Tiwa's post

Legit.ng put together some of the reactions. See some below:

@darasimi___07:

"Very interesting movie but aunty tiwa abeg no try am again na beg I beg you."

@lamii_royale:

"There would be a part 2 right?"

@iam_pepegram:

"People talk say d film no sweet den how e take de Top Mumu people everywhere."

@___omololasilver___:

"Aunty Tiwa, the water pass the garri ooO."

@ruthy_gina:

"We need water & Garri in Canada."

@bestmariamever:

"Water is to Garri as Love is to Pain."

@official_yorixe:

"Movie of the year. Thank God say nah to you, and because we actually respect you❤️❤️ if another celebrity tries this with us, koda.

@king_jaido:

"Your acting is top-notch, but the film storyline is zero, and didn't pass any message at all"

Tiwa Savage used IT to tear down adult tape

Renowned singer Tiwa Savage made headlines after she bragged about pulling down her leaked sex tape from everyone's devices.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that somebody's son Crooner made a hot topic in 2021 after her explicit bedroom tape surfaced.

The recent update about using an IT expert to make the internet forget spurred various takes from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng