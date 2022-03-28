Hallea Jones’ biography: age, height, parents, movies and TV shows

Hallea Jones is a Canadian actress, singer, and songwriter. She is best known for her appearances in movies and TV shows such as Locke & Key, Let It Snow, and Workin' Mom.

Hallea Jones attends Netflix's "Locke & Key" series premiere photo call at the Egyptian Theatre on February 05, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Hallea Jones comes from a musical family. Her brother, August Jones, who used to go by Austin, is a producer and musician. The brother-sister duo have collaborated on a few projects. Her grandfather Ken is a retired music teacher who founded Ukulele Kids in Toronto.

Profile summary

Full name : Hallea Jones

: Hallea Jones Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 7 April 1997

: 7 April 1997 Age : 25 years old (as of 2022)

: 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth : Toronto, Ontario, Canada

: Toronto, Ontario, Canada Current residence : Toronto, Ontario, Canada

: Toronto, Ontario, Canada Nationality : Canadian

: Canadian Ethnicity : White

: White Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Bisexual

Bisexual Height in feet : 5'5"

: 5'5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds : 121

: 121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Body measurements in inches : 34-26-39

: 34-26-39 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-66-99

86-66-99 Shoe size: 5 (US)

5 (US) Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Siblings : 1

: 1 Brother: August

August Relationship status: Single

Single School : Earl Haig Secondary School

: Earl Haig Secondary School Profession: Actress, singer, songwriter, model

Actress, singer, songwriter, model Net worth : $1.2 million

: $1.2 million Instagram: @halleajones

Hallea Jones’ bio

Hallea Jones was born in Toronto, Canada. She was raised in a family of four.

Who is Hallea Jones related to? She has a brother named August (Austin) Jones. Hallea Jones' parents have been very supportive of her career. They occasionally appear on her Instagram page.

Her brother, August, is a producer, singer and multi-instrumentalist. He has worked with different bands and artists, such as The Pick Brothers Band.

Carlton Cuse, Connor Jessup and Hallea Jones attend the "Locke & Key" Los Angeles Premiere After Party at the Liaison Restaurant on February 05, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Charley Gallay

Source: Getty Images

Hallea was raised in a family of musicians and theatre performers. The actress has also stated that during family get-togethers, her family members would pick instruments at random and sing along.

Jones holds Canadian citizenship. She has a white ethnic background and belongs to the Christian faith.

When is Hallea Jones' birthday?

The actress was born on 7 April 1997. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

How old is Hallea Jones?

As of 2022, Hallea Jones' age is 25 years.

Education

She is a graduate of Earl Haig Secondary School, a public institution located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She struggled with insecurities and her studies while at school. As a result, she did adopt a mean girl persona.

Hallea has been open about her high school experience and has stated that she was not proud of some of the things she did. This is what she had to say about her experience:

I wasn’t the nice person and I take full responsibility for not being the nicest person through high school. I don’t believe that I ever said anything as straight forward or brutal ... but there were qualities about her being the popular queen bee that I resonated with my high school and middle school experience.

Career

Eden from Locke & Key began her journey as an actress while she was in high school. Although she had not considered acting as something she could do, she had a change of heart in 2017. This was after Degrassi: Next Class held an open call at her high school. The actress was fortunate enough to get a callback. She was among the four people who got a callback from the show out of the 600 people who had auditioned.

Jones would go on to sign with a talent agent. After that, she began landing roles in different movies and TV shows. Her first feature came in 2018 when she appeared in the TV show Workin' Moms. She plays Jess and appears in one episode. However, her most prominent role has been in the hit drama TV series Locke & Key. She plays Eden Hawkins and has appeared in 17 episodes.

Hallea Jones' movies and TV shows

According to IMDB, she has 8 credits to her name:

Workin' Moms (2018) - Jess

(2018) - Jess F*ck War (2018) - Featured Model

(2018) - Featured Model The Hot Zone: Anthrax (2019) - Anita

(2019) - Anita The Boys (2019) - Older Girl

(2019) - Older Girl Let It Snow (2019) - Madison

(2019) - Madison Locke & Key (2020 - 2021) - Eden Hawkins

(2020 - 2021) - Eden Hawkins 58 (2021) - Carolyn Odell

(2021) - Carolyn Odell Charity (post-production) - Marthe

Hallea Jones, Laysla De Oliveira and Darby Stanchfield attend the "Locke & Key" Los Angeles Premiere at the Egyptian Theatre on February 05, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Charley Gallay

Source: Getty Images

Music career

Hallea has also ventured into music. She has an album out titled As Is. The album has 12 songs that she has written and produced by herself. She released her debut album on 25 November 2021. In addition to this, she has collaborated with her brother and produced songs such as Colder and Garden of Eden.

How much is Hallea Jones worth?

It is alleged that Hallea Jones' net worth as of 2022 is $1.2 million. That said, the actress herself has not confirmed this number.

What are Hallea Jones' measurements?

Hallea Jones' height is 5 ft 5 in (165 cm). She weighs 121 lbs (55 kg). Her body measurements are 34-26-39 in (86-66-99 cm).

Fast facts about Hallea Jones

Her name is pronounced Huh-LEE-Ah.

She has blonde hair and light blue eyes.

Even though she only made her on-screen debut in 2018, her acting journey began long before that. Her first roles were in various school plays and talent shows.

When asked what artists she would like to work with, the actress named Greta Gerwig and Olivia Wilde among her top picks.

One of the things on her bucket list is to take her mother to the Oscars.

Hallea Jones has been quiet about whether or not she has a boyfriend. That said, the actress is openly bisexual.

Hallea Jones has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She is involved in acting and music. Jones has released a couple of singles and an album and collaborated with her brother on several songs.

