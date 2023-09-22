Who is Charlie Puth’s girlfriend? Get to know Brooke Sansone

Who is Brooke Sansone? Brooke Sansone is a digital marketer, influencer and entrepreneur from the United States. She came into the spotlight for being Charlie Puth’s girlfriend. Her boyfriend is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer. Find out more details about her, including how long they have been together.

Charlie and Brooke attend Interscope x Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace celebrating Dr. Dre's "The Chronic" on 4 February 2023. Photo: Stefanie Keenan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Charlie Puth’s girlfriend, Brooke Sansone, became famous following her romantic relationship with the singer. Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone have known each other since they were kids. They grew up together in New Jersey.

Profile summary

Full name Brooke Sansone Gender Female Date of birth 17 April 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth New Jersey, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Paul Sansone Jr. Mother Christine Sansone Siblings 2 Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Charlie Puth School Red Bank Catholic High School College College of Charleston Profession Digital marketer

Brooke Sansone’s biography

The celebrity fiancée was born in New Jersey, United States of America, to Paul Sansone Jr. and Chris Sansone. Her father is an entrepreneur, and her mother is a homemaker. Brooke grew up alongside two siblings—an elder sister named Emmaline Sansone and a brother, Michael Sansone.

The digital marketer completed her high school education at Red Bank Catholic High School in 2017. She later enrolled at the College of Charleston in South Carolina, where she graduated with a degree in marketing in 2021.

What is Brooke Sansone’s age?

Brooke Sansone leading on her pool table (L) and taking a mirror selfie (R). Photo: @brookesansone on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The American digital marketer is 23 years old as of 2023. When is Brooke Sansone’s birthday? She was born on 17 April 2000. Her zodiac sign is Aries

What does Brooke Sansone do for a living?

Brooke is a digital marketer, entrepreneur, and influencer. According to her LinkedIn profile, she currently works as the digital marketing and PR coordinator at Butter and Eggs Interiors in New York, USA. She started working for the company in October 2021.

She previously worked as a marketing intern and then as a social media marketing manager at Hyer Home in Charleston. She was also an influencer at RewardStyle from 2017 to 2020. Before that, she was a receptionist and filer at Sansone Jrs 66 Auto Mall LLC FOR three months. Her first job was at Monmouth Beach Bathing Pavilion, where she was a beach staff.

She has also pursued a career in fashion. Along with her friend Olivia D’Angelo, she runs an Instagram account called The Closet Next Door, which features all different fabulous outfits and clothes.

How did Brooke Sansone and Charlie Puth meet?

Brooke and Charlie grew together and were friends before they began dating in the summer of 2022. The two confirmed their relationship in December 2022 after Puth shared some pictures together with Brooke from his 31st birthday. The pair made their red-carpet debut in February 2023 at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala in Los Angeles.

The two have appeared on each other’s socials several times over the past few months and attended a few public events. On 7 September 2023, the singer revealed his engagement in an Instagram post with three pictures and a caption that said:

I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes. I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever.

Brooke Sansone’s boyfriend is an American singer-songwriter and record producer. He first rose to stardom uploading vlogs, covers and original songs on his CharliesVlogs YouTube channel. He achieved more recognition for the song See You Again released by Wiz Khalifa. His other notable hits include Attention, One Call Away, and We Don't Talk Anymore featuring Selena Gomez.

What is Brooke Sansone’s height?

Charlie Puth’s fiancée is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 128 pounds or 58 kilograms.

Fast facts about Brooke Sansone

Who is Charlie Puth dating? The American singer-songwriter is currently in a romantic relationship with Brooke Sansone, an American digital marketer and fashion enthusiast. Where does Brooke Sansone come from? She was born in New Jersey, United States of America. How old is Brooke Sansone? She is 23 years old as of 2023. She was born on 17 April 2000. What is Brooke Sansone’s zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Aries. Who are Brooke Sansone’s parents? Her parents are Paul Sansone Jr. and Christine. Does Brooke Sansone have siblings? Yes, she has an older sister named Emmaline Sansone and a brother named Michael Sansone. What is Brooke Sansone’s height? She is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. Where does Charlie Puth’s girlfriend live now? She currently resides in New York, United States.

Brooke Sansone is an American digital marketer, influencer and entrepreneur. She is widely recognised as Charlie Puth’s girlfriend. Charlie Puth is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer. Charlie and Brooke got engaged on 7 September 2023.

