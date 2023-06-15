Xaria Dotson’s biography: age, height, parents, movies and TV shows
Xaria Dotson is a rising actress, artist and model from the United States of America. She is well-known for her great roles in various movies and TV series, such as American Vandal, The Birch and Devil in Ohio.
Xaria Dotson commenced her acting career in 2013 after she appeared in the short film Red Courage as Elizabeth Jensen. Since then, she has appeared in a few notable movies and TV shows, including Devil in Ohio, The Birch and Chad.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Xaria Dotson
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|27 December 1997
|Age
|25 years old (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Capricorn
|Place of birth
|Portland, Oregon, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in inches
|5’1’’
|Height in centimetres
|155
|Weight in pounds
|112
|Weight in kilograms
|51
|Body measurements in inches
|32-24-33
|Body measurements in centimetres
|81-61-84
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Father
|Matt Dotson
|Mother
|Bella
|Siblings
|2
|Relationship status
|Single
|Profession
|Actress, artist, model
Xaria Dotson’s biography
The rising actress was born in Portland, Oregon, United States, but currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. Xaria Dotson’s mother is Bella, and her father is Matt Dotson. Her parents worked at ABC Kids and Teen, a vocational school for acting and modelling. Xaria grew up alongside two siblings named Zoe and Zamira.
What is Xaria Dotson’s age?
The American actress is 25 years old as of 2023. When is Xaria Dotson’s birthday? She was born on 27 December 1997. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.
Career progress
Xaria Dotson ventured into acting career at 11 when she joined a local children's theatre. She made her first on-screen appearance in a 2013-short film named Red Courage, where he portrayed Elizabeth Jensen.
Her outstanding performance has since landed her more roles in various films and television shows. However, her breakthrough came in 2018 when she was cast to play the character of Tori Carucci in the TV series American Vandal. She also gained more recognition for her role, Evie Grayson, in the series The Birch (2019–2021).
Xaria Dotson’s movies and TV shows
Below is a list of films and TV shows Xaria Dotson has been featured in, according to her IMDb profile.
Movies
- 2019: American Brothers (as a girl with the bike)
- 2016: Double Oh Awesome (as the terrorist)
- 2013: Red Courage (as Elizabeth Jensen)
TV series
- 2022: Devil in Ohio (as Jules)
- 2021: Chad (as Lisa)
- 2019 – 2021: The Birch (as Evie Grayson)
- 2018: American Vandal (as Tori Carucci)
Xaria Dotson’s height and weight
The American actress stands at 5 feet 1 inch or 155 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 112 pounds or 51 kilograms. Furthermore, her body measurements are 32-24-33 inches or 81-61-84 centimetres.
Fast facts about Xaria Dotson
- Who is Xaria Dotson? She is a fast-rising American actress, artist and model best known for her roles in various movies and TV shows, including The Birch and American Vandal.
- Where is Xaria Dotson from? She was born in Portland, Oregon, United States.
- How old is Xaria Dotson? She is 25 years old as of 2023. She was born on 27 December 1997.
- Who are Xaria Dotson’s parents? Her parents are Bella and Matt Dotson.
- What is Xaria Dotson’s height? She is 5 feet 1 inches or 155 centimetres tall.
- Who is Xaria Dotson dating? The actress is not in any relationship at the moment. She is presumed to be single.
- Where does Xaria Dotson live? She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Xaria Dotson is a fast-rising actress, artist and model from the United States of America. She is greatly recognised for her roles in various movies and TV shows such as American Vandal and The Birch. She is an exceptionally talented actress with versatile acting skills. The actress currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.
