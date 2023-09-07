Who is Lil Dicky’s girlfriend? A look into the rapper’s love life

Who is Lil Dicky’s girlfriend? The rapper is in a relationship with Kristin Batalucco, a freelance American television and film producer. He made their relationship public knowledge on social media in October 2022. Read more about Batalucco and her relationship with the famed rapper and comedian.

Co-Creator/Writer/EP/Actor Dave Burd from FX's 'DAVE' attends Deadline Contenders Television at Paramount Studios on April 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Lil Dicky is an American rapper, songwriter, comedian and actor. He was born David Andrew Burd in Cheltenham Township, Pennsylvania, USA. He is best known for his comedic rap lyrics. He also made his acting debut with his biographical show, Dave, which premiered on FXX on 4 March 2020.

Profile summary

Full name Kristin Batalucco Gender Female Date of birth 21 September 1989 Age 32 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Michigan, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Georgie Batalucco Father Mike Batalucco Siblings 1 Relationship status In a relationship Boyfriend David Andrew “Lil Dicky” Burd Profession Film and television producer

Kristin Batalucco’s biography

Batalucco was born and raised in Michigan, United States. Her parents are Mike and Georgie Batalucco, and she has a brother named Jeff. She went to Michigan State University in East Lansing and moved to Denver, Colorado, to start her career. She now lives in Los Angeles, California, where she moved in 2014.

Who is Lil Dicky’s girlfriend?

Rapper Lil Dicky and his girlfriend Kristin Batalucco. Photo: @lildickygram on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kristin Batalucco is an American film and television producer. She has been a freelance producer for over three years. Before that, she worked with HBO on Silicon Valley, where she helped with props and budgeting. She rose to fame in 2022 as Lil Dicky’s GF. However, she maintains a low profile, and her Instagram page is private.

Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco's relationship

Is Lil Dicky in a relationship? Yes, the rapper is dating Batalucco. Although the rapper usually keeps his dating life private, he went public with Kristin. In October 2022, he announced via an Instagram post that he was in love, sharing pictures of himself with Batalucco.

Who is Lil Dicky's ex?

Lil’s ex-girlfriend is known only as Molly. She has never made a public appearance. However, fans know about her as the rapper referenced their relationship in his song, Molly, and his show, Dave.

On the show, Dicky (as Dave) dates a woman named Ally, played by actress Taylor Misiak. Dave and Ally were in a committed relationship, and Dave was deeply in love with Ally, but he couldn’t balance his career and relationship. He chose to follow his career and end things with Ally, but he was still in love with her.

In the song, Molly, Lil recounts his relationship with Molly, which strongly resembles Dave and Ally’s relationship. Following the breakup, Molly got married to someone else. Dicky attended the wedding, which was hard for him because he still loved Molly. The rapper confirmed via a Reddit comment that the song was based on his real life and that Molly was a real ex-girlfriend.

Is Lil Dicky married?

Dave is not married and has never been married as of 2023. He had a long-term committed relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Molly. He and Kristin are yet to tie the knot.

Is Lil Dicky actually dating Doja Cat?

Doja Cat made a cameo on Lil Dicky's biographical TV series, "Dave" as Dave's romantic interest. Photo: Noam Galai, Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

No, he is not actually in a relationship with Doja Cat, and there is no evidence that they have ever really been together. The pair sparked dating rumours after Doja Cat made a cameo on Lil Dicky’s TV series Dave.

In the episode, Dave was interested in being Doja Cat’s boyfriend after meeting her on a dating site. However, their romance was short-lived as Doja was busy with her demanding career, and Dave didn’t like how long it took her to text him back. Although theirs was only a short-lived on-screen romance, it made fans think they would have a lot of chemistry if they dated in real life.

FAQs

Does Lil Dicky have a girlfriend? Yes, he is in a relationship. Who is Lil Dicky dating? He is in a relationship with film and TV producer Kristin Batalucco. Does Lil Dicky have a wife? No, the rapper does not have a wife. Who is Lil Dicky's ex? His ex-girlfriend is known only as Molly. Is Lil Dicky married? No, the rapper and his girlfriend Kristin are yet to tie the knot as of 2023. Why did Dave and his girlfriend break up? In the show, Dave and his girlfriend Ally broke up because he chose to pursue his career above his relationship.

Kristin Batalucco is an American film and television producer best known as Lil Dicky's girlfriend. Although it's unclear how long the pair have been together, the rapper went public with their relationship in 2022. The Los Angeles-based rapper has also previously revealed some information about his ex-girlfriend Molly.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Weird Al’s wife Suzanne Yankovic. Alfred Matthew Yankovic, popularly known as Weird Al, is an American comedian, parodist, singer and songwriter. He is best known for his parody songs that cut across genres.

Suzanne Yankovic is a film and TV marketing executive with 20th Century Fox in California, United States. She is best known as Weird Al’s wife. The pair have been married since 2001 and have a child together. Read more about their relationship timeline and their family life with their daughter.

Source: Legit.ng