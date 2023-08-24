Meet Rhea Seehorn’s husband, Graham Larson, and their children

Rhea Seehorn is an actress, writer and producer. She is best known for starring in AMC's Better Call Saul as Kim Wexler. Additionally, she has starred in popular TV shows and movies such as Veep, Cooper's Bar, and Whitney. Recently, her personal life has been a major topic of discussion among her fans. Who is Rhea Seehorn’s husband, and does she have children?

Graham Larson and Rhea Seehorn arrive at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on 12 September 2022. Photo: Mark Von Holden

Rhea Seehorn is a talented and versatile actress. She has captivated audiences with her exceptional performances on stage and screen. Her performance on Better Call Saul has earned her two nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award as an Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. The actress has been married to Graham Larson since 2018.

Profile summary

Full name Deborah Rhea Seehorn Gender Female Date of birth 2 May 1972 Age 51 years old (as of 202) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Norfolk, Virginia, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Blue Eye colour Brown Father Frederick Seehorn Mother Marlene Seehorn Sibling 1 Marital status Married Husband Graham Larson Education George Mason University Profession Actress, writer, producer Instagram @rheaseehorn

Rhea Seehorn's biography

The established actress was born on 2 May 1972 in Norfolk, Virginia, USA. Her family relocated frequently, living in Washington, D.C., Arizona, and Japan during childhood. Her parents are Frederick Seehorn and Marlene. Her mother was an executive assistant for the American Navy, while her father was an agent in the Naval Investigative Service. She also has a sister.

Rhea studied painting, drawing, and architecture from a young age. She was later inspired to pursue a career in theatre while in college by her acting teacher. While there, she worked in numerous ancillary positions in the theatre industry in D.C. She also appeared in various industrial short instructional films.

Career

She made her professional debut in 1993 and has since appeared in many movies, such as Franklin & Bash, Family Guy and House of Lies. She is, however, famous for portraying lawyer Kim Wexler on Better Call Saul. In 2022, she directed one episode of Better Call Saul.

She is also notable for her portrayal of Roxanne on the NBC sitcom Whitney. The actress boasts 52 acting credits as of writing.

Rhea Seehorn and Graham Larson attend Geffen Playhouse's 15th Annual Backstage at the Geffen Fundraiser at Geffen Playhouse on 19 March 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: John Sciulli

Who is Rhea Seehorn's husband?

The American actress has been married to Graham Larson since 2018. The couple met while studying at the University of California. They currently reside in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Rhea Seehorn’s spouse is an American actor, film producer and real estate agent. He is famous for his roles in The Last Samurai (2003), Traffic (2000), and I Am Sam (2001). He has been married to Rhea Seehorn since 2018. He has worked as a real estate agent at Sotheby's International Realty since 2012.

Rhea Seehorn and Graham Larson attend the premiere of "Better Call Saul" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on 25 January 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Rhea Seehorn’s children

Rhea Seehorn does not have children of her own. However, after marrying Graham Larson, she became the stepmother to his two sons from his previous marriage with Mary Alice Haney, whom he married in 2004. Her stepsons' names are Henry McLain and Graham Franklin.

FAQs

Who is Rhea Seehorn? Deborah Rhea Seehorn is an American actress and producer from the United States. She is best known for her role as attorney Kim Wexler in AMC’s Better Call Saul (2015–2022). Where is Rhea Seehorn from? She was born in Norfolk, Virginia, United States of America. How old is Rhea Seehorn? She is 51 years old as of 2023. She was born on birth 2 May 1972. Who is Rhea Seehorn married to? The actress has been married to Graham Larson, an American actor, film producer and real estate agent, since 2018. Does Rhea Seehorn have kids? No, the actress does not have her biological children yet. However, she shares two children, Henry McLain and Graham Franklin, with her husband. What is Rhea Seehorn’s height? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. Where does Rhea Seehorn’s family live now? They currently reside in Los Angeles, California, United States. What is Graham Larson’s age? He is reportedly 56 years old as of 2023.

Rhea Seehorn is an American actress known for her role as Kim Wexler in the TV series Better Call Saul. Who is Rhea Seehorn’s husband? The actress is married to Graham Larson, an American actor, film producer and real estate agent. The pair shares two children from Larson’s previous marriage.

