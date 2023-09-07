Does Stephen Colletti have a wife? A look at his relationships

Stephen Colletti is an American actor and television personality. He is best recognised for starring in One Tree Hill, Everyone Is Doing Great and Hit the Floor. The actor is a big name in Hollywood and has attracted widespread attention due to his career success and relationships. Does Stephen Colletti have a wife?

The actor attends the "Everyone Is Doing Great" photocall during the 62nd Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monte Carlo, Monaco. Photo: Arnold Jerocki

Stephen Colletti first hit the screen in 2005 when he portrayed Drummer in Cleats of Imminent Doom. He has been featured in approximately 20 movies and TV series, making him a famous personality in the film industry. Does Stephen Colletti have a wife? The actor has been romantically linked to multiple women.

Profile summary

Full name Stephen Colletti Gender Male Date of birth 7 February 1986 Age 37 years old (as of 20230) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Newport Beach, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Lorilee Father Bruce Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Alex Weaver School Laguna Beach High School College San Francisco State University Profession Actor, television star Instagram @stephencolletti Facebook @StephenColletti

Does Stephen Colletti have a wife?

Who is Stephen Colletti’s wife? The Everyone Is Doing Great actor has no wife and has never tied the knot.

Stephen Colletti’s relationship history

Who has Stephen Colletti dated? The television personality has been romantically linked to multiple women. Here is a look at some of his known relationships since 2001.

Kristin Cavallari (2001–2004)

Kristin Cavallari is seen at ABC Studios in New York City. Photo: Gotham

Kristin Elizabeth Cavallari is a fashion designer, author, reality TV star, and actress. She portrayed Crystal in Fingerprints and Trish Van Doren in Wild Cherry. Kristin and Stephen had an on-and-off high school relationship. They reportedly broke up after Stephen’s alleged involvement with Lauren Conrad. During a session on their Back To The Beach podcast, Cavallari said this about their past relationship,

We dated for real my sophomore year, your junior year. And we were together for, I think, a little over a year. And I would say that was actually probably the best that we ever were before MTV showed up.

Even though their romantic relationship did not work out, the two are good friends. They host the podcast Back To The Beach, talking about the TV show Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County.

Lauren Conrad (2004–2005)

Lauren Conrad attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Lauren Conrad is a California native actress, television personality, and author. Her relationship with Stephen Colletti began in their senior year in high school. On the podcast, Lauren clarified she had a brief relationship with Stephen after his relationship with Kristin Cavallari. Therefore, as some people claim, she did not play a part in Stephen and Kristin’s break up.

Hayden Panettiere (2006–2007)

Hayden Panettiere attends the Global Premiere of Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group's "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square in New York, New York. Photo: Jason Mendez

Hayden is an American model, singer and actress. She played Kirby Reed in Stream 4 and Claire Bennet in Heros. She dated the Hit the Floor actor for approximately one year, which ended in September 2007. Speaking about her relationship with Stephen, she said,

I just knew I wanted to breathe. I wanted to be single at the time. It just hit me like a ton of bricks–this is the time I need to be with myself.

She also revealed that their break-up was amicable. The ex-couple does not have bad blood between them and remains friends.

Chelsea Kane (2011–2013)

Chelsea Kane attends the GLSEN Respect Awards Los Angeles at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Chelsea Kane is an American actress and singer. She is prominent for starring in Jonas and Baby Daddy. Her relationship with the actor reportedly began in February 2011, and after approximately two years, they parted ways in 2013.

Alex Weaver (August 2022–Present)

Alex Weaver of NASCAR.com speaks with drivers during the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo: James Gilbert

After not being romantically linked to anyone for about nine years, Stephen hit the headlines in August 2022 with a new relationship. He shared his picture with Alex Weaver on Instagram, suggesting they are an item. Alex, a host and reporter at NASCAR, confirmed it, responding that she was the luckiest girl. The couple has been spotted together multiple times and continues sharing their best moments on social media.

FAQs

Who is Stephen Colletti? He is an actor and television personality. He is known for appearing in the reality TV series Laguna Beach and portraying Chase Adams in One Tree Hill. Where does Stephen Colletti come from? He hails from Newport Beach, California, United States. Is Stephen from Laguna Beach married? The actor has never tied the knot. Who is Stephen Colletti dating? He is dating journalist Alex Weaver. How long have Stephen Colletti and Alex Weaver been together? They went public with their relationship in August 2022 and have been together for about a year. When did Stephen Colletti and Kristin Cavallari date? They reportedly dated between 2001 and 2004 in high school. Does Stephen Colletti have kids? He does not have any children.

Does Stephen Colletti have a wife? The American actor is not married. However, he is dating journalist Alex Weaver. He has also been romantically linked to multiple women in the film industry.

