Get to know Patricia Azarcoya Schneider, Rob Schneider’s wife

Patricia Azarcoya Schneider is a Mexican actress, model, and screenwriter. She is known for playing Jeanine in Daddy Daughter Trip. She is famous as the wife of Rob Schneider. Rob Schneider is a renowned American actor, comedian and screenwriter.

Mexican actress Patricia Azarcoya Schneider and her husband, Rob Schneider. Photo: @iampatriciamaya on Instagram (modified by author)

Patricia Schneider began her modelling career in Mexico before she became an actress and producer. She gained immense fame following her marriage to the American actor Rob Schneider. The two have been married since 2011. Patricia has a pet dog called Mia, and she loves baking.

Full name Patricia Maya Arce Azarcoya Schneider Gender Female Date of birth 6 March 1988 Age 35 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Merida, Mexico Current residence Arizona, United States of America Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6'' Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Partner Rob Schneider Children 3 Profession Actress, model, screenwriter Net worth $1 million Instagram @iampatriciamaya

Patricia Azarcoya Schneider's bio

She was born on 6 March 1988 in Merida, Mexico. How old is Patricia Schneider? The actress is 35 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Pisces. She is a Mexican citizen of Latina ethnicity.

What does Patricia Schneider do for a living?

Patricia Azarcoya is a famous actress, model and screenwriter. She started her career as a model before joining the acting industry. She came into the limelight when she appeared in the Netflix series Real Rob opposite her husband and daughter, Miranda. She is the producer and writer of the series created by her husband.

According to her IMDb profile, Rob Schneider’s spouse completed her first work as a producer when she worked on the 2007 TV series El Monchis. She has also produced films like Guerra De Chistes, Daddy Daughter Trip and CuentamelLove. She is an actress known for appearing in Daddy Daughter Trip, Fight or Flight and Planeta 5000.

She is also a content creator famous on TikTok for sharing funny clips, lip-syncs and dance videos. The Mexican model features her husband in her TikTok videos. Her TikTok account has over 93 thousand followers at the time of writing.

Patricia also has over 156 thousand followers on Instagram. She loves working out and dancing, as per her Instagram videos and photos.

Patricia Azarcoya Schneider’s net worth

Her net worth is alleged to be $1 million. Her main source of income is her career as a model, actress and screenwriter. According to Celebrity Networth, her husband's net worth is $8 million.

Rob Schneider and Patricia Azarcoya's wedding

The two got married on 23 April 2011 after dating for six years. They wedded in Beverly Hills, California. The couple has two daughters, Miranda Scarlet and Madeline Robbie.

Their first-born daughter, Miranda Scarlet, was born on 16 November 2012. Patricia Azarcoya Schneider’s daughter, Miranda, has been featured in the Netflix series Real Rob. On 14 November 2016, the couple welcomed their secondborn, Madeline Robbie.

Rob Schneider’s wife is Elle King's stepmother. Elle King is a famous singer, songwriter, musician and actress. Her popular songs include America’s Sweetheart and Without You. She is from her husband's previous marriage to London King, a renowned actress. Elle King was born on 3 July 1989.

How long have Rob Schneider and Patricia Azarcoya been married?

The two have been married for 12 years. On 24 April 2023, she posted a video on Instagram wishing her husband a happy 12th anniversary. The video was accompanied by a caption with a sweet message praising her husband.

Patricia Azarcoya Schneider’s height and weight

How tall is Patricia Azarcoya Schneider? The Mexican screenwriter stands at 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. She has a body weight of 132 pounds or 60 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Rob Schneider's wife? Her name is Patricia Azarcoya. She is an actress, screenwriter and model. Where is Patricia Schneider from? She hails from Merida, Mexico. What is Patricia Azarcoya Schneider’s net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $1 million. What is Patricia Azarcoya Schneider’s age? The actress is 35 years old as of 2023. What is Patricia Schneider’s zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Pisces. Does Patricia Azarcoya Schneider have kids? Yes, she has two daughters, Madeline and Miranda and is Elle King's stepmother. What is Patricia Azarcoya Schneider’s nationality? Her nationality is Mexican.

Patricia Azarcoya Schneider is a Mexican actress, model and screenwriter well-known as Rob Schneider's wife. She is credited as the producer, and writer, of Real Rob, a sitcom created by her husband. She is the mother of two daughters, Miranda and Madeline and a stepmother to Elle King.

