Who is Genie Exum? Instagram star’s age, net worth, boyfriend

Who is Genie Exum? She is a young Instagram model, content creator, dancer, and social media personality from the United States of America. She rose to stardom thanks to her modelling pictures, which she frequently shares on various social media platforms, especially Instagram.

Photos of the social media influencer. Photo: @genie.exum on Instagram (modified by author)

Genie Exum is a popular social media influencer based in America. She began her entertainment career as an Instagram model and is active on various social media platforms such as TikTok and Twitter, where she commands a considerable following.

Full name Genie Delise Exum Gender Female Date of birth 11 December 1998 Age 24 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Smiths Station, Alabama, United States Current residence New York City, New York, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'5” Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Body measurements in inches 32-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres 81-61-84 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Thomas C Exum Mother Angel Exum Siblings 2 Education Smiths Station High School Profession Social media influencer, model, Instagram star Net worth $2 million Instagram @genie.exum

Genie Exum's bio

Genie was born and raised in New York City, United States, to Thomas C and Angel Exum. Her father is a businessman, and her mother works for Firehouse Subs, a Cuban Sub BBQ restaurant company. She grew up alongside her brothers Bradley and Ethan. Bradley works in sales, and Ethan is in the Navy. The social media star went to Smiths Station High School.

How old is Genie Exum?

Genie Exum's age is 24 years old as of 2023. The American influencer was born on 11 December 1998. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career

Genie is a well-known Instagram star, model, and social media personality. She has amassed almost 450 thousand followers on Instagram as of August 2023.

The American influencer also uploads her content on social media platforms like TikTok. She has more than 11 thousand followers on the platform, as of the time of writing. Additionally, she is famous on Twitter. Her Twitter account has more than 110 thousand followers.

Aside from being a social media influencer and model, Exum is also an adult content creator. She shares her exclusive content on OnlyFans.

Who is Genie Exum's boyfriend?

The influencer is seemingly single at the moment. However, she previously dated Frances Amor, a fashion model famously known as Baby Boy Pajulas. Genie hit the headlines in October 2021 when she reportedly stabbed her then-boyfriend, Amor, two times during a nasty fight.

The incident occurred inside Exum's 10th Avenue apartment in Manhattan. Frances suffered superficial wounds to his back and arm, and he was treated at Bellevue Hospital.

The American celebrity was later arrested and charged with assaulting her lover. She was, however, released on 19 October 2021 without posting bail at her arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court.

The judge also issued a full protection order against Exum, requiring her to stay away from Pajulas. It is unclear whether Exum was later acquitted or convicted of charges that were levelled against her.

What is Genie Exum's net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $2 million. Her primary source of income is her career as a social media influencer and model.

FAQs

Who is Genie Exum? She is an up-and-coming American Instagram star, model, and social media personality. What is Genie Exum's real name? Her real name is actually Genie Delise Exum. How old is Genie Exum? She is 24 years old as of 2023. She was born on 11 December 1998. Where is Genie Exum from? She was born in New York City, United States. What is Genie Exum's nationality? She has an American nationality. How tall is Genie Exum? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall.

Genie Exum is an American Instagram celebrity, model, and social media personality. She came into the limelight for frequently uploading her pictures and videos on her Instagram account.

