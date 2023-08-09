Global site navigation

Who is Genie Exum? Instagram star’s age, net worth, boyfriend
by  Peris Wamangu

Who is Genie Exum? She is a young Instagram model, content creator, dancer, and social media personality from the United States of America. She rose to stardom thanks to her modelling pictures, which she frequently shares on various social media platforms, especially Instagram.

Genie Exum
Photos of the social media influencer. Photo: @genie.exum on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Genie Exum is a popular social media influencer based in America. She began her entertainment career as an Instagram model and is active on various social media platforms such as TikTok and Twitter, where she commands a considerable following.

Profile summary

Full nameGenie Delise Exum
GenderFemale
Date of birth11 December 1998
Age24 years old (as of 2023)
Zodiac signSagittarius
Place of birthSmiths Station, Alabama, United States
Current residenceNew York City, New York, US
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
Height in feet5'5”
Height in centimetres165
Weight in pounds110
Weight in kilograms50
Body measurements in inches32-24-33
Body measurements in centimetres81-61-84
Hair colourBlonde
Eye colourBlue
FatherThomas C Exum
MotherAngel Exum
Siblings2
EducationSmiths Station High School
ProfessionSocial media influencer, model, Instagram star
Net worth$2 million
Instagram@genie.exum

Genie Exum's bio

Genie was born and raised in New York City, United States, to Thomas C and Angel Exum. Her father is a businessman, and her mother works for Firehouse Subs, a Cuban Sub BBQ restaurant company. She grew up alongside her brothers Bradley and Ethan. Bradley works in sales, and Ethan is in the Navy. The social media star went to Smiths Station High School.

How old is Genie Exum?

Genie Exum's age is 24 years old as of 2023. The American influencer was born on 11 December 1998. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career

Genie is a well-known Instagram star, model, and social media personality. She has amassed almost 450 thousand followers on Instagram as of August 2023.

The American influencer also uploads her content on social media platforms like TikTok. She has more than 11 thousand followers on the platform, as of the time of writing. Additionally, she is famous on Twitter. Her Twitter account has more than 110 thousand followers.

Aside from being a social media influencer and model, Exum is also an adult content creator. She shares her exclusive content on OnlyFans.

Who is Genie Exum's boyfriend?

The influencer is seemingly single at the moment. However, she previously dated Frances Amor, a fashion model famously known as Baby Boy Pajulas. Genie hit the headlines in October 2021 when she reportedly stabbed her then-boyfriend, Amor, two times during a nasty fight.

The incident occurred inside Exum's 10th Avenue apartment in Manhattan. Frances suffered superficial wounds to his back and arm, and he was treated at Bellevue Hospital.

The American celebrity was later arrested and charged with assaulting her lover. She was, however, released on 19 October 2021 without posting bail at her arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court.

The judge also issued a full protection order against Exum, requiring her to stay away from Pajulas. It is unclear whether Exum was later acquitted or convicted of charges that were levelled against her.

What is Genie Exum's net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $2 million. Her primary source of income is her career as a social media influencer and model.

FAQs

  1. Who is Genie Exum? She is an up-and-coming American Instagram star, model, and social media personality.
  2. What is Genie Exum's real name? Her real name is actually Genie Delise Exum.
  3. How old is Genie Exum? She is 24 years old as of 2023. She was born on 11 December 1998.
  4. Where is Genie Exum from? She was born in New York City, United States.
  5. What is Genie Exum's nationality? She has an American nationality.
  6. How tall is Genie Exum? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall.

Genie Exum is an American Instagram celebrity, model, and social media personality. She came into the limelight for frequently uploading her pictures and videos on her Instagram account.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Mimi Morris. She is a well-known Vietnamese-American ex-model, entrepreneur, social media personality, and reality TV star. She rose to stardom after being featured in season 2 of the Netflix reality TV show Bling Empire.

Mimi Morris is the wife of multi-millionaire businessman Don E. Morris. Don is the founder and CEO of Morris Group International. The duo exchanged marriage vows over a decade ago, and they share a son called Skyler Morris, who is around nine years old.

