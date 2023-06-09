Who is Kassandra Rivera? Meet Rosie Rivera’s oldest daughter

Kassandra Rivera is a young up-and-coming social media influencer from the United States. She is best known as Rosie Rivera's oldest daughter. Her mother is a television personality, author, and entrepreneur.

Kassandra Rivera is a social media sensation with a significant following on her social media platforms, especially TikTok and Instagram. She comes from a family of celebrities, starting from her grandparents, Pedro Rivera and Rosa Saavedra, to her late aunt, Jenni Rivera.

Full name Kassandra Rivera Nickname Kassey, King Kassey Gender Female Date of birth 17 March 2003 Age 20 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurements in inches 34-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Ricky Rodriquez Mother Rosie Rivera Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Social media influencer

Kassandra Rivera's biography

The social media sensation was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. What is Kassandra Rivera's age? Kassey is 20 years old as of 2023. She was born on 17 March 2003; her zodiac sign is Pisces.

She was raised alongside her two half-siblings, Samantha Chay Flores and Elias Melek Flores.

Kassey Rivera's parents

Kassandra is the daughter of Ricky Rodriquez and Rosie. Her mother dated Kassandra Rivera's dad in her teenage years, and therefore she gave birth to her daughter at the age of 16.

However, the relationship did not last long as they parted ways, and Kassey was raised by her mom. Rosie married Abel Flores, a Christian singer and worship leader, when Kassandra was eight years old.

The Instagram star's mother is an entrepreneur, author and TV personality, best recognized for her appearance in Jenni Rivera's reality show, I Love Jenni. She has written books like My Broken Pieces: Mending the Wounds From Sexual Abuse Through Faith, Family and Love. Rosie was the former CEO of Jenni Rivera Enterprises.

Career

Rosie Rivera's daughter is a content creator and social media personality. She has a good following on Instagram, mostly sharing her lifestyle photos. Kassey has garnered 224 thousand followers at the time of writing. She is also on TikTok with over 321 thousand followers and over 12 million likes.

Kassey launched her YouTube channel on 2 May 2022. The content creator uploads vlogs, Q&As, challenges and make-up-related videos. As of now, the channel has over two thousand subscribers. In 2016, Rosie Rivera's child starred in the TV series All My Friends Are Married as Pizza Shop Patron.

FAQs

Who is Kassandra Rivera? She is a content creator and social media. Where is Kassandra Rivera from? She was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. How old is Kassandra Rivera? She is 20 years old as of 2023. When was Kassandra Rivera born? She was born on 17 March 2003. Who is Kassandra Rivera's father? Her father is Ricky Rodriquez. Who are Kassandra Rivera's siblings? The social media sensation has two half-siblings, Samantha Chay and Elias Melek Flores. Where does Kassandra Rivera live? She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Kassandra Rivera is a content creator and social media influencer from the United States. She is widely recognized for being the daughter of Rosie, a famous entrepreneur and TV personality. Kassey currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

