Five persons have been confirmed in the Friday, April 26 East-West road explosions in Rivers state

It was gathered that over 100 vehicles held up in traffic on the ever-busy road were burnt to death in the tragic incident

An eyewitness said some people inside their vehicles who tried to escape were trapped in the fire and burnt to death

East-West Road - Rivers state police command said five people were burnt in the multiple tanker explosion at the Eleme section of the East-West Road.

The state police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the casualty figure on Saturday, April 27.

Eyewitness says some people inside their vehicles were trapped and burnt to death. Note: Photo used only for illustration purpose. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

As reported by The Punch, Iringe-Koko said:

“For now about five persons are dead. The Commissioner of Police and his team were on the ground last night to ensure there is no breakdown of law and order.”

The tragic incident which occurred on Friday night, April 26 also burnt over 100 vehicles and many people trapped in their vehicles were roasted by the inferno, The Nation reports.

An eyewitness, simply identified as Baridi said the incident happened after a petrol-laden tanker collided with a heavy-duty truck, spilling its contents and bursting into flames.

Baridi added that the fire spread to a long stretch of vehicles plying the Akpajo-Onne Road following the gridlock.

“Some people inside their vehicles who tried to escape the fire were trapped in the fire and died.”

A motorist identified as Precious said:

“So it was difficult for me even to reverse my vehicle. We meandered and packed somewhere. Only for us to come back and see that more than 100 vehicles were burnt. There are people burnt in their vehicles and some people running were also caught in the inferno.”

It was gathered that firemen from the Indorama Petrochemical Company assisted by firemen from other private firms battled for about two hours before the fire was put out.

Source: Legit.ng