Does Jennifer Coolidge have a husband? Her relationship history

Jennifer Coolidge is an actress and comedian from the United States of America. She is best known for playing Stifler's Mom in the 1999 film American Pie. With a career of close to three decades, the entertainer has lived most of her life in the spotlight. Does Jennifer Coolidge have a husband? Take a look at her relationship history.

Jennifer Coolidge rose to stardom in 1995 when she played a nurse in the TV movie Not of This Earth. Her sterling performances have won her many accolades, including Screen Actors Guild and Primetime Emmy Awards. Is Jennifer Coolidge married? Found out who the actress has been involved with.

Profile summary

Full name Jennifer Audrey Coolidge Nickname Jen Gender Female Date of birth 28 August 1961 Age 61 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac Virgo Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, United States Current residence Lower Garden District, New Orleans, Louisiana, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10'' Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Body measurements in inches 40-33-37 Body measurements in centimetres 102-84-94 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Father Paul Constant Coolidge Mother Gretchen Knauff Siblings 3 High School Norwell High School, Cambridge School of Weston College Emerson College, American Academy of Dramatic Arts Profession Actress, comedian Net worth $6 million Instagram @jennifercoolidge Facebook TikTok @jennifercoolidge

Who is Jennifer Coolidge?

Jennifer Audrey Coolidge was born on 28 August 1961 in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. Her father is Paul Constant Coolidge, and her mother is Gretchen Knauff. Jennifer's dad worked as a plastic manufacturer in Norwell.

The comedian was raised in Norwell, Massachusetts, alongside her three siblings, her brother, Andrew, and her sisters, Elizabeth and Susannah. She went to Norwell High School before moving to Cambridge School of Weston. Later, the popular actress joined the Academy of Dramatic Arts to study acting.

Does Jennifer Coolidge have a husband?

Who is Jennifer Coolidge's spouse? Currently, she is presumed to be single. Although the American actress has had multiple relationships, none of them has ever led to marriage. She admitted in an interview with Page Six in January 2023 that she is yet to find the love of her life:

I live a secluded life in New Orleans, and I only know the people I meet on the job and my friends from The Groundlings. I've never found anyone quite right for myself. I haven't found the love of my life.

Jennifer Coolidge's dating history

Jennifer has hit the headlines for her achievements in the entertainment world. However, she has managed to keep her dating life mostly under wraps.

Although the popular actress has reportedly dated several men in the past, almost all of Jennifer Coolidge's relationships have never been confirmed. Below are the men she has been romantically linked to.

Chris Kattan

Christopher Lee Kattan is an American actor and comedian. He has appeared in several movies and TV shows, including A Night at the Roxbury, House on Haunted Hill, and Undercover Brother.

The actor is believed to have dated Jennifer in 2001. Little was known about their relationship until Chris came out publicly in his 2019 memoir, Baby Don't Hurt Me. In his memoir, he admitted to having fallen in love with Coolidge.

Banks McClintock

The actress has been rumoured to have dated Banks McClintock. Banks is a famous actor known for his roles in Cherish (2002) and Not Another Teen Movie (2001). He was a third-year student when he first met the American actress. They reportedly dated between 2004 and 2005.

Tom Mahoney

Tom is a well-known American stockbroker and husband to actress Marcia Cross. He was rumoured to have been Jennifer Coolidge's partner, but neither of the two has ever confirmed or denied the alleged relationship.

Does Jennifer Coolidge have kids?

Who are Jennifer Coolidge's children? The American actress doesn't have any children. In a video with Buzzfeed, she disclosed that she never had children due to fertility issues.

FAQs

Who is Jennifer Coolidge? She is an American actress and comedian widely known for her roles in American Pie, Legally Blonde and White Lotus. Where is Jennifer Coolidge from? She was born in Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America. How old is Jennifer Coolidge? She is 61 years old as of 2023. She was born in August 1961. Does Jennifer Coolidge have kids? The famous actress has no children. ‌Who is Jennifer Coolidge's husband? The actress has never been married. However, she has reportedly dated several men in the past. How much is Jennifer Coolidge worth? Her net worth is estimated to be $6 million as of 2023.

Does Jennifer Coolidge have a husband? The American actress is not married. Although she has been in the spotlight due to her fame in the entertainment industry, she has kept much information about her dating life under wraps.

