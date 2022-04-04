Lawrence Oyor's biography: age, wife, child, where is he from?

Who is Lawrence Oyor? He is a gospel music minister, evangelist, songwriter and singer from Nigeria. He is popular for spreading the word of God in Nigeria and beyond. He has been on the news after reports of his marriage to the Nigerian film actor, dramatist, producer and director Mike Bamiloye’s daughter were made public.

Lawrence and his twin brother Godswill co-founded Davidic Minstrels, an international worship movement. He has produced many songs, and Bowl of Fire is his well-known chant.

Profile summary

Full names : Lawrence Oyor Gomba

: Lawrence Oyor Gomba Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 16 June 1991

: 16 June 1991 Age : 30 years (as of May 2022)

: 30 years (as of May 2022) Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth : Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria

: Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria Current residence : Oyo State, Nigeria

: Oyo State, Nigeria Nationality : Nigerian

: Nigerian Ethnicity : African

: African Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother : Rev. Patience

: Rev. Patience Father : Rev. Gomba Fortune

: Rev. Gomba Fortune Siblings : 3

: 3 Relationship status : Married

: Married Wife : Darasimi

: Darasimi Children : 1

: 1 Education : Shalom Christian College, University of Ibadan, Texas Bible Institute

: Shalom Christian College, University of Ibadan, Texas Bible Institute Career : Gospel music minister, songwriter, singer

: Gospel music minister, songwriter, singer Instagram: @lawrenceoyor

Lawrence Oyor's biography

The gospel musician was born in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria. His parents are Rev. Patience and Rev. Gomba Fortune Oyor, who run a popular ministry called God Will Do It Ministries. He has three siblings; Godswill, Michael and Wisdom. Godswill is Lawrence Oyor's twin brother.

What tribe is Lawrence Oyor from?

He is from the Yoruba tribe.

Lawrence Oyor's education

The gospel artist joined Shalom Christian College in Ibadan after completing his primary school studies. He graduated in 2013 and then proceeded to the Nigerian Law School, Yola Campus. The songwriter then joined Texas Bible Institute and graduated in 2016 after attaining his diploma.

How old is Lawrence Oyor?

Lawrence Oyor's age is 30 years as of May 2022. He was born on 16 June 1991. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

He encountered Christ and surrendered his life to Him at a tender age. While Oyor is a singer and evangelist, his brother Godswill is a well-known reverend and pastor. The brothers founded Davidic Minstrels with a vision of connecting people with the light of Christ and have been working tirelessly to attain that.

Lawrence Oyor's songs

He has recorded many songs and chants to glorify God and win many souls to the kingdom of God. Here are some of the songs he has produced.

Bowl of fire

Burn the world

Fall in Love

Prophetic chant

I am hungry

Groaning

Row your boat

Ah ah ah

Glory and power

I'm in love with Jesus

Eagles flight

Another measure

In love

Wine of spirit

Dreaming with God

Is Lawrence Oyor married?

Yes, he is married to Darasimi Mike-Bamiloye. She is the daughter of Mike Bamiloye, gospel filmmaker and evangelist, and Gloria Bamiloye. Darasimi is a Christian filmmaker, spoken word artist, scriptwriter, dramatist, and script editor.

Does Lawrence Oyor have a child?

Yes, he has a son. Lawrence Oyor's child is called Elijah Lawrence.

When was Lawrence Oyor's baby born?

He was born on 6 September 2021.

Fast facts about Lawrence Oyor

Lawrence Oyor is prevalent in Nigeria and beyond for his Christian songs and chants. He has a twin brother with whom he co-founded a global ministry with the vision of helping connect people with the light of Christ.

