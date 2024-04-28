A man said he was left in pain due to the high amount of money he has to pay as the new electricity tariff set in on April 1

The man, Morris Monye, noted that in the past, he was paying N65,000 for two weeks of electricity

Morris said after the new tariff kicked off, he paid the same N65,000, but the light went off and apparently did not last for two weeks

The man said he was paying N65,000 for two weeks' worth of electricity.

New Band A electricity tariff in Nigeria kicks off

Morris said he was buying 812KWH of electricity at N65,000 before the new tariff, but now N65,000 can only buy him 288KWH.

He said that with the new electricity tariff, he would spend no less than N400,000 on power bills monthly.

His words:

"I pay 65k every two weeks for light and get 812KWH. I paid same 65k on Thursday and got 288KWH. I didn’t even notice the change in KWH till the light went off, and I’ve just realized. So I will spend almost 400k on electricity in a month."

Solar as an alternative source of electricity in Nigeria

A new post on Morris' X handle indicates that he has since installed a solar system for his use.

He said in the new post that he bought 20 solar panels and 8 inverter batteries.

Reactions to new electricity tariff

@IbehOEmmanuel said:

"This isn't much. If I can get a guaranteed 20 hours, I really do not mind. I spend 16,500 on average on alternative electricity every 6 days and half of that on the 7th day. I honestly do not mind really."

@FranklinIkpeoha said:

"Annoying is an understatement. Initially, I paid 40k for 504KWH that lasted my household 2 weeks. Currently, 40k can only afford 164KWH that don't even last up to two weeks. This is not sustainable."

Lady spends millions to install solar at home

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady said she and her family got tired of spending money on fuel for their generator, so they sought an alternative.

The lady said they installed a solar electricity system in their house, and then it cost millions to buy inverters and solar panels.

However, they are now reaping the benefits because she noted that they no longer depend on the grid electricity supply.

