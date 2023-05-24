Who is Ella Craig? The life story of Daniel Craig’s daughter

Ella Craig is a British actress and celebrity daughter. She is widely recognised as the daughter of Daniel Wroughton Craig, popularly known as James Bond. Her father is a prominent English actor with over 70 acting credits. He is best known for playing James Bond in several films such as Skyfall, No Time to Die, and Spectre.

Daniel Craig and Ella Loudon, wearing Brunello Cuccinelli and Faberge at the World Premiere of "NO TIME TO DIE" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Photo: Tim P. Whitby

Source: Getty Images

Ella Craig is an actress known for appearing in Texas Road and Cold Blood. Apart from being an actor, she is an artist, influencer, and model. She is the only child who Daniel and Fiona had during their short-lived marriage.

Profile summary

Full name Ella Loudon Craig Gender Female Date of birth 20 November 1992 Age 30 years old (as of June 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth London, England, UK Current residence USA Nationality British Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10'' Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 32-28-32 Body measurements centimetres 81-71-81 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Daniel Wroughton Craig Mother Fiona Loudon Siblings 1 Education New York University Profession Actress, artist, model, influencer Relationship status Single Net worth $2 million Instagram @ellaloudon Twitter N/A

Who is Ella Craig?

The popular actress was born in 1992 in London, England. Who is Ella Craig's mother? Her mother is called Fiona Loudon, a Scottish theatre actress and psychotherapist famous for being Daniel Craig’s first and ex-wife.

Ella Craig's dad, Daniel Wroughton Craig, is an English theatre artist, producer, and actor known for his role as James Bond in the 2021 film No Time to Die. He has appeared in several movies and TV shows, including Spectre (2015) and Skyfall (2012).

Her parents divorced when she was two years old, and she spent most of her childhood days in London with her mother. Her dad is currently married to actress Rachel Weisz. Ella Loudon has a half-sister from her father’s second marriage to Rachel.

How old is Ella Craig?

Loudon and Daniel attend the "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" European Premiere Closing Night Gala at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England. Photo: Dave J Hogan

Source: Getty Images

Ella Craig's age is 30 years as of 2023. The British actress was born on 20 November 1992. Her Zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Ella Craig's educational background

The actress relocated from London to the United States at the age of 17 to join a boarding school in Massachusetts. She then proceeded to the University of New York to study theatre and acting. However, she dropped out of the university one year later due to depression.

What does Ella Craig do for a living?

Craig has followed in her parents' footsteps to work in the entertainment industry. She started her acting career in theatre productions for the play Shakespeare and Company and has since transitioned into acting. However, according to IMDb, she came into the limelight in 2007 when she played Kailey in a short movie, Memory's Paradigm.

Afterwards, she landed another role as Club Girl in the 2010 TV series Cold Blood. She has also appeared as Liz in the film Texas Road (2010). Aside from acting, the famous actress is a well-known artist who loves showcasing her creations on social media.

What is Ella Craig's net worth?

Ella Loudon attends Eremozoic by Jim Naughten at Grove Square Galleries in support of Fauna & Flora International in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

The young actress' net worth is alleged to be $2 million. Her primary source of income is earnings from her thriving acting career.

What is Ella Craig's height?

She is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall and weighs about 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. Her body measurements are 32-28-32 ·inches or 81-71-81 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Ella Craig? She is an up-and-coming British actress widely known for her appearance in Club Girl. What is Ella Craig's age? She is 30 years old as of 2023. She was born on 20 November 1992. What is Ella Craig's nationality? She has a British national and is of white ethnicity. Who is Ella Craig's mother? Her mother is called Fiona Loudon. She is a Scottish theatre actress. Who is Ella Craig's father? Her father is Daniel Craig, a popular English actor widely-recognised as James Bond. What is Ella Craig's net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $2 million as of 2023. How tall is Ella Craig? James Bond's daughter is 5 feet 10 inches or (178 centimetres) tall.

Ella Craig is a famous British actress who is starting to carve out an acting career of her own. She is best known as the daughter of popular England actor Daniel Craig (James Bond). She is also an artist, model, and social media influencer.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Lilli Kay’s biography. Lilli is an actress from the United States. She is known for her roles in This Is Not A Love Letter and Your Honor. She is also an alto singer and guitarist.

Lilli is a former member of the Roundabout Theatre Company. She landed her first job when she played the role of Ruby Bragg in the American series Madam Secretary. Lilli has been acting since 2018.

Source: Legit.ng