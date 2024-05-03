Michael Aondoakaa, the former minister of justice and attorney general of the federation, has condemned the suit instituted against the former governor of Kogi state by the EFCC

Aondoakaa said the anti-graft agency made a grave error by including Yahaya Bello in a suit which predated his time as governor of Kogi

The former minister said that it was on the premise of the error that Yahaya Bello sought for his fundamental human rights

The former attorney general of the federation and minister of justice, Michael Aondoakaa, has criticized the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the manner in which it handled its investigation of Yahaya Bello, the immediate past governor of Kogi state.

Aondoakaa maintained that the anti-graft agency made a fundamental mistake by including Bello in a charge related to an event that predated his time as governor of Kogi state.

Through legal passage, the former minister said Bello had sought to enforce his fundamental human rights because of the flaw in the charge brought against him by the anti-graft agency, Daily Trust reported.

Why Yahaya Bello fight against EFCC

Considering the event's details, he said the controversy surrounding Yahaya Bello's case was unnecessary.

His comment reads in part:

”There was an ongoing case with Yahaya Bello to enforce his fundamental human rights. It was based on one particular case in which the EFCC amended a charge and included him. That is charge number 5502022, pending before the federal high court in Abuja.

”At the accusation in that charge, I think there was an error by EFCC. The error was that he was being roped there because he was governor, but they referred to 2015. In 2015, the man said, I was not even a governor. I was a governor in 2016."

Based on this premise, the former minister said that Bello had fought for his human rights.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the drama surrounding the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) 's arrest of the immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, on Wednesday, April 17, has continued to dominate discussions in the Nigerian media space.

The EFCC operatives were obstructed by some police officers and supporters of the former governor as the anti-graft agency laid siege at the residence of Yahaya Bello at Zone 4 in Abuja in a bid to arrest him.

