A man has shared the touching story of a young girl from his village who was abandoned by her parents for getting pregnant out of wedlock

He revealed that her academic journey was also suspended and she resorted to working at a pure water factory on a night shift

Surprisingly, the girl who was determined to continue her studies registered for UTME and got an aggregate of 210

A Nigerian girl has been lauded on social media over her amazing performance in the just concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Despite being out of school for years, the intelligent girl was able to get an aggregate score of over 200 marks.

UTME result of girl who got pregnant out of wedlock Photo credit: Majority World/ Getty Images. Depicted person and baby have no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

UTME result of girl who suspended school

A man identified on X as @winexviv narrated that the girl had gotten pregnant out of wedlock and her family abandoned her.

Her formal education was also terminated which made her start working at a pure water factory on night duty.

However, the young girl joined a UTME prep program even though she worked all night and the class was in the morning.

She also joined whenever they were training for the CBT determined to change her story.

Winexviv said she got an aggregate score of 210 in the examination and he has promised to ensure that she gets into school.

He wrote:

“We had this young little girl who got pregnant out of wedlock in my village. Her family abandoned and her formal education was terminated. She started working in a pure water factory. Her shift is usually at night. When she heard about our JAMB prep program she decided to give education another shot.

"She had to be joining the lessons from work every morning and returning back to work every evening. On СВТ days she does the same thing. She took this JAMB exam and scored 210. Her determination to make amends are errors is second to none. We will ensure she gets into school.”

Reactions trail UTME result of abandoned girl

Netizens took to the comments section to applaud the young girl over her UTME result.

@AsoanyaMT said:

“A righteous man fall 7 times and gets up and keep moving. This is inspiring for anyone out there who thinks any situation is impossible to overcome.”

@ekpoumomfon said:

“This is bold. May God help her to put out the pieces of her life back together. With this proven determination, she'll go places. All she needs is continued persistence with God on her aside. All those who abandoned her including the irresponsible goal scorer, will seek after her.”

@OluJNSN said:

“God bless you immensely for this. There's a need to help parents understand that pregnancy shouldn't halt the life of a young girl. They still have a chance to be much more.”

@mmauloma said:

“I will contribute my little quota for her. I will follow up on this. Thank you.”

@omonieme reacted:

“The stories gets more and more interesting and inspiring. You deserve your flowers man.”

See the post below:

