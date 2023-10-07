A Nigerian man living in a very rough-looking house unfit for living said he pays N1,500 every month from his income

The young man gave a tour of his house with a leaking roof and a space he uses as a ramshackle kitchen

Nigerians who saw that he was given N50,000 to help his life asked how they could crowdfund for his welfare

A kind Nigerian man, @ositapopcorn, who blesses strangers to help their living conditions, has spoken to a struggling man.

The poor man showed his dilapidated house and said he pays N1,500 monthly rent for the space.

The man checked the potatoes he was cooking. Photo source: @ositapopcorn

Source: TikTok

Man paying N1,500 rent

A big part of the roof was gone, and light shone into the apartment through different crevices in a video.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The man had a makeshift bathroom some metres away from his house. The man said he earns N10k monthly from his firewood business and would rather not steal.

After @ositapopcorn was done interviewing him, he gifted the man N50k. Many Nigerians wondered who was charging him a ridiculous amount for such a dirty place.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Amos Magadzo said:

"I just realised that im blessed."

Lady Pearl sad:

"Person wey dey collect that rent no go make heaven."

Richard T.A said:

"Who noticed that in the midst of it all this dude still get him bible and clearly shows that him the read am just negodo how him open am na."

Mr Nice said:

"What breaks my heart most is that, some pple own houses worth billions of naira and its empty occupancy."

rahbeeallure said:

"I don't have much but I want to send him 2k if it's not too small o."

Nicemanny_12 said:

"Dear God if I have ever questioned ur blessings towards my life ..abeg no reason am ..normally I dey mumu atimes...I just realise how blessed I am."

sugar said:

"Awww you made me shed tears dis morning, God bless you bro for putting a smile on his face."

Man paying N1.8m monthly rent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man staying in the UK spoke about how much he pays monthly for his small space.

Speaking to a brilliant Nigerian videographer/storyteller, Tayo Aina, the man revealed his monthly rent to be £1,850 (N1,805,122.14).

Source: Legit.ng