Nollywood actress Olayinka Solomon has caused a stir on social media following her interaction with her husband over grilled chicken

In a series of videos posted on social media, the actress appeared to burn chicken after attempting to grill them on her first attempt

Her husband was heard in the background of the video taunting the actress after seeing what she had done

Nigerian actress Olayinka Solomon recently updated fans on social media about her attempt to grill chicken.

In a series of videos posted on her TikTok page, the movie star explained how her husband told her to grill chicken while confessing that she had never done it in her life.

Video of Olayinka Solomon's grilled chicken attempt trends. Photos: @olayinkasolomon1

Source: Instagram

In the video, Olayinka Solomon was seen wondering aloud about what to do as she displayed the bowl of chicken she needed to grill.

See the clip below:

Olayinka Solomon’s husband taunts her over failed grilled chicken attempt

Not long after, the Nollywood actress took to her TikTok page to update fans on how her grilled chicken attempt went as well as what her husband had to say about it.

In the clip, Olayinka’s husband was heard in the background urging her to show him the chicken she grilled and after some reluctance she eventually brought them out of the oven.

The actress’ man was not pleased with the result and he asked her why she didn’t check how to grill chicken on YouTube before wasting her resources. See the video below:

Fans react to Olayinka Solomon and husband’s video

Read what some netizens had to say about the actress’ grilled chicken attempt and her husband’s reaction to it below:

Berry_O:

“E grill Abi e no grill.”

Chiefpriest oludare:

“Pls manage it she will do it better next timer.”

Damilare❣️:

“see as I they laugh like mumu❤️you are doing well momma.”

ERI NATION:

“this is too funny... daddy say make you go YouTube cooking schooland it's not bad o. daddy e fi juice lo pelu ife.”

QUEEN OF EMOJI :

“This one na see finished ooo.”

Thug life:

“So Yinka can calm down like this for man please this man help me manage her o god blessed you.”

lady arikebello:

“lol I remember when I first came to America, my husband did that to me toobut now I make suya for him now with a lot of please baby.”

fholarjuwon1:

“I too love this woman I swear.”

Olori Arike Akanbi:

“help us manage it biko we will try better next time .”

OLU.”

“Leave her alone jaweis not that bad now.”

Olayinka Solomon gifts mum new house

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Olayinka Solomon left many gushing with a birthday gift she presented to her mother.

On Tuesday, December 12, Olayinka shared lovely pictures of her mother as she applauded her for being a role model and an amazing friend.

The actress also shared a video showing the house she gave her mum as a birthday gift.

Source: Legit.ng