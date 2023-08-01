Who is Deborah Hung from Bling Empire: New York? Her story

Deborah Hung is a former fashion model, lawyer, businesswoman, social media influencer and TV personality from Mexico. Her prominence skyrocketed when featured in the Netflix reality show Bling Empire: New York.

Who is Deborah Hung? She is the wife of Chinese business tycoon Stephen Hung, and the couple has two children. She occasionally shares modelling shots depicting her luxurious life with her husband on her Instagram account.

Full name Deborah Valdez Hung Gender Female Date of birth 11 January 1983 Age 40 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Hermosillo, Mexico Current residence New York City, United States Nationality Mexican-American Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 104 Weight in kilograms 47 Body measurements in inches 34-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-60-86 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Married Partner Stephen Hung Children 2 College University of Southern California Profession Lawyer, businesswoman, fashion model, social media influencer, TV personality Net worth $350 million–$400 million Instagram @deborahhung

Deborah Hung’s bio

The reality TV star was born in Hermosillo, Mexico. What is Deborah Hung’s ethnicity? She is of Hispanic ethnicity, and her nationality is Mexican-American. The former model is an alumna of Columbia University. Later on, she enrolled at the University of Southern California, where she earned her master’s degree.

How old is Deborah Hung?

Deborah Hung’s age is 40 years as of 2023. The businesswoman was born on 11 January 1983. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Career

Deborah is a former fashion model, lawyer, businesswoman, social media influencer, and TV personality. Deborah Hung, before marrying Stephen, was exclusively into modelling. She reportedly stepped into the fashion world when she was 16 years.

As a model, she has worked with notable modelling agencies such as Ford Models. She owns an Asian-European modelling agency named Dreamodels. She frequently attends fashion shows and collaborates with prominent designers worldwide.

The TV personality garnered prominence in the film industry after being featured in the Netflix reality show Bling Empire: New York in 2023. She collaborated with other famous TV personalities in the reality TV show, such as Blake Abbie, Tina Leung, Kevin Kreider, and Lynn Ban.

The reality TV star is also a social media influencer with over 498 thousand followers on her Instagram account at the time of writing. There, she frequently shares her fashion, lifestyle and family pictures.

What is Deborah Hung’s net worth?

Hung's alleged net worth ranges between $350 million and $400 million. She makes an approximate monthly salary ranging between $200k and $350k. Her net worth is primarily attributed to her career as a former model, entrepreneur, and reality TV personality. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her husband has a net worth of $400 million.

Who is Deborah Hung’s husband?

Deborah Hung from Bling Empire is married to Stephen Hung, a well-known businessman, real estate agent and reality show star. Her husband is the former joint-chairman of 13 Holdings Limited and is the present vice-chairman of Rio Hotel and Casino in Macau. The Mexican-American TV star and her husband founded one of the world's most expensive hotels, the Louis XIII.

How did Deborah Hung meet her husband?

The duo met in 2012 in Hong Kong when Deborah went there on vacation after graduating from the university. Speaking about how they met, the former fashion model said,

I came from a very conservative family. When I met him, I didn’t want him to impress me with anything but his mind… He has this magnetism. Designers, investors, everyone wants to talk to him.

Do Deborah and Stephen have kids? The couple is blessed with two sons, Ivan and Sean. Their marriage has lasted for over a decade.

What is Deborah Hung’s height?

The former fashion model stands 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 104 pounds (47 kilograms). Her body measurements in inches are 34-24-34 (86-60-86 centimetres).

Deborah Hung is a Mexican-American former fashion model, lawyer, businesswoman, social media influencer and TV personality. She is known for being the wife of Asian multi-millionaire Stephen Hung.

