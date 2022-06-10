Sky Bri’s biography: age, height, net worth, career, Jake Paul

Sky Bri is a model and social media influencer from the United States of America. She is also an adult content creator who rose to stardom after her videos on OnlyFans went viral.

Photo: @realskybri on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sky Bri boasts a considerable following on Instagram, where she shares her modelling shots in bikinis. She is also popular on other social media platforms such as TikTok.

Profile summary

Real name Skylar Bri Famous as Sky Bri Gender Female Date of birth 21 February 1999 Age 23 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Lancaster, Pennsylvania, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8'' Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 34-25-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-64-91 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Relationship status Single Profession Model, adult content creator, social media personality Net worth $1M-$2M

Sky Bri’s biography

She was born on 21 February 1999. Where is Sky Bri from? She is from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, United States of America. She is of American nationality, and her ethnicity is white.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

What is Sky Bri’s real name?

The social media influencer was born Skylar Bri.

How old is Sky Bri?

The internet personality is 23 years old as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

What does Sky Bri do for a living?

She is a model, adult content creator and internet sensation. She used to work at Target Retail Company. However, she quit her job in 2020 to focus on OnlyFans and be part of the No Jumper podcast. She appears in some episodes with Rara Knupps, her best friend, who is also an OnlyFans star.

Sky is a model. Her Instagram account consists of her modelling shots in various stylish outfits. Presently, she has over 476 thousand followers and counting.

She is also famous on TikTok, with almost 43 thousand followers. She shares lip-syncing and dance videos on the platform.

What is Sky Bri’s net worth?

The American model has a net worth estimated to be around $1 million and $2 million. However, this information is not official.

She earns her wealth from her modelling career and the subscriptions on OnlyFans. In an episode of TheSync Podcast, the model has confirmed that she has recently become a millionaire, and that her monthly income is in six figures.

Who is Sky Bri dating?

The social media influencer is currently single. She has not disclosed any information about whether she is dating anyone or not.

There have been speculations that she was Jake Paul’s new girlfriend. The social media star who recently broke up with his girlfriend Julia Rose even had Sky Bri’s name tattooed on him. The American adult content creator also had his name tattooed on her neck. However, the two are not actually together and never have been.

In the aforementioned podcast episode, Sky explained that she, her friend Rara Knupps, and Jake had a short-lived fling in Puerto Rico. After the vacation was over, all three decided that what they did was fun but it should not happen again.

She said that Jake had had his tattoo covered up almost immediately after and that she would have hers removed with laser.

What is Sky Bri’s height?

She stands at 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) and weighs 128 pounds (58 kg). Her body measurements are 34-25-36 inches (86-64-91 centimetres).

FAQs

Who is Sky Bri? She is an American model, adult content creator and social media personality. What is Sky Bri's age? She is 23 years old as of 2022. How tall is Sky Bri? The model is 5 feet 8 inches tall (173 centimetres). Who is Sky Bri’s rumoured boyfriend? The internet personality was rumoured to be in a relationship with Jake Paul, a boxer. However, they are not dating. What is Sky Bri’s zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Pisces. Where is Sky Bri from? She is from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, United States of America.

Sky Bri is an American model, social media personality and adult content creator. She shares her modelling shots on her Instagram account. She is also recognized on TikTok, where she entertains her followers through lip-syncing and dance videos.

READ ALSO: iAmjordi’s biography: age, height, net worth, boyfriend, religion

Legit.ng recently published an article about iAmjordi’s biography. She is an American YouTuber, singer, songwriter and social media influencer. She has garnered a vast following on TikTok, sharing comedy, lip-syncs and transitional videos.

iAmjordi started dancing when she was five years old. Her dancing skills got her great opportunities, like performing in venues such as the Alabama Theatre and The House of Blues. She has also done cover songs such as One by Lewis Capaldi.

Source: Legit.ng