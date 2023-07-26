Maxwell Acee Donovan’s age, height, parents, movies and TV shows

Maxwell Acee Donovan is a budding American actor known for portraying Nate in the Netflix comedy-drama TV series That '90s Show. His other notable film and TV series appearances include Gabby Duran & The Unsittables, and War Dogs. The actor is also a rising social media personality with a verified Instagram account.

The actor attends the Premiere Of Disney Studios' "Ron's Gone Wrong" at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Growing up, Maxwell Acee Donovan was passionate about football and dreamt of playing in the NFL. However, he found his feet in acting and has been featured in multiple movies and TV series since 2015. The actor is also an environmental activist.

Profile summary

Full name Maxwell Acee Donovan Gender Male Date of birth 14 May 2005 Age 18 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Glenwood Springs, Colorado, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Greek-Scotch-Irish Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Erin Acee Donovan Father Brent Donovan Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Los Angeles County High School for the Arts Profession Actor Instagram @madmaxdonovan

Maxwell Acee Donovan’s biography

Maxwell was born to his parents, Erin Acee and Brent Donovan, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, United States. His mother, Erin Acee, is an archaeologist. He was raised alongside an older sister Clare Margaret Donovan. Clare Margaret is an American actress known for starring in The Gifted (2019) and Poor George (2016).

The actor enrolled in a course in acting at Los Angeles County High School for the Arts (LACHSA) and graduated in June 2022. He is an American national of Greek-Scotch-Irish ethnicity, currently residing in Los Angeles, California, United States.

What is Maxwell Acee Donovan’s age?

Maxwell Acee Donovan from That '90s Show is 18 years old as of 2023. He was born on 14 May 2005. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

That '90s Show star at the premiere of "The Out-Laws" held at Regal L.A. in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Maxwell Acee Donovan’s profession

Maxwell Acee Donovan is an actor. He made his acting debut in 2015, appearing in the TV series Netflix Kids Is NSFW, and currently boasts approximately 16 acting credits, according to IMDb. Here is a list of Maxwell Acee Donovan’s movies and TV shows:

Movie/TV series Year Roles Section 19 2023 Kyle That '90s Show 2023 Nate Empty Nest 2022 Nathan Gabby Duran & The Unsittables 2019–2021 Wesley Painter 2020 Young Ryan West Gabby Duran & The Unsittables: Baby Sitting 101 2020 Wesley Greenlit 2018 Sylvester Savage Doll 2016 Marky An American Girl Story: Maryellen 1955 - Extraordinary Christmas 2016 Davy Fenstermacher The Thundermans 2014– 2016 Mervis War Dogs 2016 Ralph's son Good Kids 2016 Young Plymouth Rock Poor George 2016 Son Bunk'd 2015 Illegal candy buyer White Cops and Unarmed Black Civilians Playset 2015 Himself Netflix Kids NSFW 2015 Kid Lily Hammer

Besides acting, Maxwell is an environmental activist and has partnered with his sister, actress Clare Margaret, to form the non-profit foundation Nature’s Negotiators. The foundation’s mission is to unite everyone in conserving, protecting, and sustainably utilising limited wild resources.

Does Maxwell Acee Donovan have a girlfriend?

The actor has not disclosed details about his love life; thus, he is presumably single. He allegedly dated Delaney Rice, but the relationship is not confirmed.

What is Maxwell Acee Donovan’s height?

The American actor is 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall. His weight is approximately 154 pounds (70 kilograms).

Maxwell Acee Donovan attends "That '90s Show" S1 premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

FAQs about Maxwell Acee Donovan

Where was Maxwell Acee Donovan born? He was reportedly born in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, United States. How old is Maxwell Acee Donovan? The entertainer is 18 years old as of 2023. He marks his birthday on 14 May every year and was born in 2005. Who are Maxwell Acee Donovan’s parents? He was born to Erin Acee and Brent Donovan. Where does Maxwell Acee Donovan live? He resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. What is Maxwell Acee Donovan’s profession? He is an actor and environmental activist. Is Maxwell Acee Donovan dating anyone? He is seemingly not in a romantic relationship. How tall is Maxwell Acee Donovan? His height is 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres).

Maxwell Acee Donovan is an up-and-rising actor with approximately 16 acting credits. He is famous for his role in the TV series That '90s Show. He is also a co-founder of Nature’s Negotiators, a non-profit environmental conservation organisation. He lives in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Legit.ng recently published Pandora Kaaki’s biography. She is a Filipino social media influencer famous for sharing modelling pictures and other captivating content on TikTok and Instagram.

The content creator was born Mar-Anne Almosa in Butuan, Philippines. She gained fame on social media by sharing engaging pictures and videos and has garnered a significant following on different platforms. She is also a fashion model and has worked with reputable brands such as Fashion Nova.

Source: Legit.ng