Tamiko Bolton’s biography: what is known about George Soros’ wife?

Tamiko Bolton is a purposeful woman who has excelled in both her career and marriage. She exudes confidence, style, and contentment in her character. She serves as an inspiration to many women globally that anyone can excel through hard work and be happy at the same time.

Financier and philanthropist George Soros and his wife Tamiko Bolton attend a function on June 8, 2017, in Berlin, Germany.

Who is Tamiko Bolton? This dynamic lady came into the limelight after she married baron George Soros, an American billionaire. Before then, she used to lead a quiet but fulfilling life as an entrepreneur and pharmacist.

Profile summary

Full name: Tamiko Bolton

Tamiko Bolton Date of birth: 1 March 1971

1 March 1971 Age: 50 (as of 2021)

50 (as of 2021) Birthplace: California, U.S.A.

California, U.S.A. Gender: Female

Female Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: George Soros

George Soros Children: None

None Nationality: American

American Tamiko Bolton's ethnicity: Japanese-American

Japanese-American Profession: Pharmacist, entrepreneur

Pharmacist, entrepreneur Height: 1.65 meters

1.65 meters Weight: 60 kgs

Tamiko Bolton's bio

Tamiko Bolton was born on 1 March 1971 in California, U.S.A., to Japanese-American parents.

Who are Tamiko Bolton's parents? Her father was a retired U.S. Navy officer known as Robert J. Bolton, while her mother was a Japanese-American nurse.

Who is Tamiko Bolton's brother? There has been no mention of any of her siblings. Tamiko Bolton's age as of 2021 is 50; she was born on 1st March, 1971.

Educational background

Bolton attended The University of Utah, where she graduated with a Bachelors degree. She was certified as a pharmacist after graduation. She later pursued an M.B.A. at the University of Miami.

Career

Bolton's career began soon after she completed her higher education. She started practising as a pharmacist in a high-end health facility. While serving as a licensed pharmacist, she continued studying. After that, she doubled up as an education consultant.

The experience she gained from the health institution enabled her to found and run an online business that sold vitamins and other dietary supplements. She also began providing online yoga classes.

Tamiko Bolton's business ventures thrived and earned her a good life. Today, she still engages in different business activities and also serves as a consultant in education. In addition to her businesses, she is a partner at the Soros Fund Management Company.

Tamiko Bolton's net worth from her activities and career is not known.

Marriage to George Soros

Tamiko is George Soros' wife, and together they make a happy and content couple. However, their union caused significant controversy due to their age difference. Tamiko Soros is 40 years younger than her husband.

George Soros (L) and his wife Tamiko Bolton (C) attend the official opening of the European Roma Institute for Arts and Culture at the German Foreign Ministry.

How did George Soros meet his wife? This dynamic couple first met in 2008 at a dinner party. They got into a relationship and announced their engagement in August 2012. A few weeks earlier, the baron had proposed to her during their weekend visit to the beach on Long Island in the Hamptons.

George Soros and Tamiko Bolton solemnised their marriage in front of 500 guests that attended the September ceremony. They cited their vows in the presence of Kimba Wood, a federal judge, in a simple non-denominational ceremony that V.I.P. guests attended.

The after-party was attended by about 300 guests and was held at the Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, Manhattan.

The 300 guests were requested not to come bearing gifts. Instead, the couple urged them to donate to charity establishments such as the National Dance Institute, Roma Education Fund, Global Witness and Harlem Children's Zone.

George Soros' wife looked stunning in her outfit during the ceremony. Bolton's wedding dress was designed by the fashion designer Reem Accra who also made gowns for celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Angelina Jolie.

Soros gave her wife a gold band wedding ring that had a Graff diamond design on it.

Tamiko Bolton Soros was 42 at the time of their wedding, while her husband was 82.

One interesting occurrence during the wedding event was that the venue was used as a sneak peek for Rene Magritte's paintings.

Since the 2013 wedding, the couple has lived happily and is often seen attending high-end events together.

Did you know that Tamiko Soros' husband was married twice before? Mr Soros' marriages resulted in the birth of five children from his previous wives.

George Soros spouses, now ex-wives, are Annaliese Witschalk and Susan Weber.

Soros married Witschalk, an American immigrant from Germany, in 1960 and divorced in 1983. Their union bore three children: Robert Daniel Soros, Jonathan Soros and Andrea Soros-Colombel.

American financier George Soros with his ex-wife Susan, in New York, United States, October 1996.

After the divorce, Soros married Susan Weber in 1983, and their union resulted in the birth of Alexander and Gregory Soros. Their marriage lasted 22 years and ended in 2005.

Bolton has also been previously married and divorced, but details about her first marriage are not known. It is alleged that she got married to her first husband in 1990.

She did not have any children from her first marriage. She now focuses on her marriage with Soros and has established a good relationship with his five children from earlier marriages. They all attended her wedding.

Controversy

Despite trying her best to maintain a quiet life, Bolton was involved in a controversial matter in 2011. She and her then-boyfriend, Soros, were sued for $50 million by Adrianna Ferreyr, George's former girlfriend.

Ferreyr claimed that Soros had given his Upper Manhattan apartment to Bolton, yet he had promised to give it to her. The apartment's worth at the time was $1.9 million.

To avoid further trouble, Soros transferred a significant amount of money to his ex-wife, Weber, to forego his 16 room duplex at 1060 Fifth Avenue.

During the court hearing, Ferreyr went on a rampage and attacked Soros, Bolton and their lawyers. Eventually, the judge settled the matter, and Bolton got the apartment.

Tamiko Bolton's husband - George Soros

Who exactly is Bolton's husband? He is George Soros, a renowned economist, financial analyst, investor and philanthropist.

He openly supports politically liberal activities and often engages in world economic issues. He is also a published author. During his world economic tours, he regularly attends in the company of his wife.

As a philanthropist, Soros founded the Open Society Foundations that has made considerable donations to charity. He also serves as the managing director of Soros Fund Management, his primary investment company.

As a couple, Bolton and Soros have channelled money into philanthropy. One of the most notable donations was to assist the Syrian refugees. He made a $500 million donation.

The couple also manages Soros Fund Management that is worth approximately $30 billion. Out of this sum, $25 billion is the worth of George Soros' assets.

Body measurements

Tamiko is 5 feet and 5 inches tall, and her weight is 60 kg.

Net worth

Tamiko Bolton Soros' net worth is not known.

Her husband is an accomplished businessman whose ventures are well known. He is among the wealthiest people globally, and his net worth is currently valued at $8.6 billion.

Where is Tamiko Bolton today?

Mrs Soros continues to be involved in her husband's philanthropy and work. How she handles herself with grace is enough motivation for most women.

Tamiko Bolton continues to live a quiet life despite her marriage to Billionaire George Soros. She remains humble and is committed to doing good through various charitable organisations. Even so, this stunning lady tries her best to protect her private space and has successfully achieved this.

