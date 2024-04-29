A new report has unveiled 11 African countries with the best-paying jobs for immigrants

The new report by Henley Opportunity Index says all the African countries scored 30% out of 100 in the report

South Africa, Mauritius, Kenya, Egypt and Nigeria all ranked high with good job opportunities for immigrants in Africa

About 11 African countries have emerged as the top countries for immigrants seeking good jobs.

The Henley Opportunity Index disclosed the report in its latest reports on jobs in the continent.

It said all these countries have total opportunities of below 30% compared to those of the 15 investment migration countries, which score higher.

Earning potential is one of the key metrics used by international wealth advisory firms such as Henley & Partners to assess how the 11 top countries in Africa compare in career prospects and investor prosperity.

Top 11 countries

South Africa

The country ranks high with its developed infrastructure in finance and tech industries, translating to higher-paying jobs for skilled workers.

The country was ranked first on the list in the continent due to its strong economy for immigrants, with 41% as the most preferred African country with the highest-paying jobs in terms of potential for immigrants.

Mauritius

Mauritius, with a score of 26%, comes second on the index as one of the top destinations for immigrants seeking high-paying jobs.

The country's stable political and economic climate makes it a hub for critical sectors like tourism, finance, and manufacturing.

Kenya

The East African country is the most preferred for immigrants seeking high income.

The Henley Index for 2024 scores Kenya 25% out of 100 regarding the potential for immigrants to earn a high income from well-paying jobs, especially in the private and NGO sectors.

Egypt

The country scored 24% as the fourth African country offering high-paying jobs to immigrants regarding potential.

The country has booming industries in oil and gas, offering competitive salaries for immigrants with specialised skills.

Multinational firms in the country pay a premium to attract foreign talent, creating high-paying jobs for immigrants in specialised fields.

Morocco

The country offers juicy jobs to immigrants based on their potential. It has a unique feature of a coastline on the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea, making it a major trading route.

The country boasts robust finance, ICT, engineering and management, which offer good salaries for immigrants.

Namibia

The country has a booming diamond market and scored 23% as the country with high-paying jobs for immigrants in terms of potential.

The diamond industry fuels some of Africa's highest-paying and juicy jobs, especially in mining and other fields.

Nigeria

Nigeria offers a win-win opportunity for immigrants with in-demand skills, allowing them to work there.

It has also gotten its fair share of an influx of qualified professionals seeking high-paying jobs.

Nigeria is rich in oil and gas resources and has one of Africa's most thriving fintech and finance industries, employing qualified professionals.

Côte d'Ivoire

The country has a fast-growing economy and high-paying sectors like agriculture, creating service industries like tourism and finance.

The need for skilled workers in these new areas would create opportunities for immigrants with relevant experiences.

Algeria

The country has opportunities for engineers, geologists, and project managers with experience in oil and gas exploration.

However, Algeria has a massive desert, the Sahara Desert, which creates a unique landscape for immigrants seeking high-paying jobs.

Ghana

Ghana is increasingly becoming an attractive destination for immigrants seeking high-paying jobs.

The country's oil industry has grown, creating many new opportunities for skilled immigrants.

Ethiopia

With a flourishing flower industry and a growing ICT industry, Ethiopia is ranked as one of the destinations for skilled immigrants with specific needs.

According to reports, the country's government has shown interest in attracting foreign investment and expertise.

