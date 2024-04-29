Nigerian singer Portable and his first wife Omobewaji are in the news again as things between the partners seem to have reached a breaking point

Days after Bewaji celebrated her birthday and called herself a queen without adding Portable's name, the couple is back on social media lambasting each other

In one of the comments dropped by Portable on Bewaji's page, he slammed his wife, noting that she should stop threatening him about leaving their marriage

Controversial Street-pop artist Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, and his wife, Omobewaji, were recently in the news as the couple's relationship seems to be on a rocky edge.

Days after Portable slammed Bewaji for calling herself a queen while celebrating her birthday, the couple are back on social media as things between them worsen.

Portable's comments on Bewaji's page slamming her for saying she doesn't want to have his children again and constantly threatening to leave him have gone viral.

A series of comments on Bewaji's post called his first wife ungrateful for not appreciating him for all he does for her.

"Lazy woman" - Portable slams Bewaji

Portable triads of insults came in response to Bewaji's post, noting that humans forget the kindness one does for them quickly.

She also noted that people only appreciate you when they can use you.

Portable responded to this, tagging Bewaji as a lazy woman who has resigned herself to just living lavishly on his own hard work and wealth.

See the viral exchange below:

Fans react to exchange between Portable and Bewaji

Here are some of the comments that trailed the couple's online fight:

@empress_2ybee1:

"Bewaji what business do you want to to now please do something we will support you."

@billion_baby257:

"Remain small make them edit your eyes comot."

@priceless_zinny_:

"Bewaji sit down for your marriage, try cash out big money do online and offline business, hold your mind strong if portable wan marry all the women make he marry all of una, na body go tell am….. no fight am oh rara."

@peace_dbrand_:

"@omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi my love pls post your business let's patronize you. Or if you have any business in mind pls start we will support you. If you wish to remain married to him, ignore the noise and build your self esteem."

@love17mic:

"Bewaji need to show portable some action and boundaries cause the disrespect from him is too much you are pretty queen enjoy your life."

@queenarike212:

"Polygamous house your eyes will see shege."

@oriade_bigabyte:

"This lady is truly a strong woman. Super strong and tolerating. I feel her tolerance is being taken for a fool."

@honeyberry_001:

"Rich Men wey sabi better women go soon take bewaji ooo .... pretty you."

@omo_toyosi:

"I like how you keep calling yourself a QUEEN cos you are."

@doki_of_lagos:

"Madam you are doing well, try and focus on your personal growth forget the distractions."

Portable spend time with Queen Dami

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had pitched his tent with another love interest, Queen Dami.

The young lady, who was one of late Alaafin of Oyo's wives, shared a video of herself and the singer having fun together.

Dami blushed as Portable danced behind her car.

