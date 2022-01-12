Who is Thomas Raggi? Thomas Raggi is a professional Italian guitarist renowned for his contribution to Måneskin, an Italian rock band, since its formation in 2016. In addition, Raggi and his bandmates ate recognized for having been crowned the victors of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

The guitarist of the band Måneskin attends the MTV EMAs 2021 at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary. Photo: Daniele Venturelli

Source: Getty Images

The Måneskin band consists of four members, Ethan Torchio, the drummer, Victoria De Angelis, the bassist, Damiano David, the vocalist, and Thomas, who is the band's guitarist. Have a look at his biography and find more information, including details about his career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Thomas Raggi

Thomas Raggi Nickname: Er Cobra

Er Cobra Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 18 January 2001

18 January 2001 Thomas Raggi's age: 21 years old (as of 2022)

21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Rome, Italy

Rome, Italy Current residence: Rome, Italy

Rome, Italy Nationality: Italian

Italian Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Heterosexual

Heterosexual Father : Tullio Raggi

: Tullio Raggi Height in feet: 5'8"

5'8" Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel School: John F Kennedy Scientific High School, Scuola Media Giani Colo

John F Kennedy Scientific High School, Scuola Media Giani Colo Profession: Guitarist

Guitarist Net worth: $3 million

$3 million Instagram: @thomasraggi

Thomas Raggi's biography

Where is Thomas Raggi from? Er Cobra was born in Rome, Italy, to the late Tullio Raggi. He attended John F Kennedy Scientific High School and later graduated from Scuola Media Giani Colo.

The famous guitarist performs at The Bowery Ballroom in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

When is Thomas Raggi's birthday?

The musician annually celebrates his birthday on 18 January.

What is Thomas' nationality?

He is Italian, and has a mixed ethnic background.

How old is Thomas Raggi?

Thomas, Måneskin's guitarist, was born on 18 January 2001. As of January 2022, he is 21 years old.

What is Thomas Raggi's zodiac sign?

According to astrology, his zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Rise to stardom

The young guitarist started learning the classical guitar at a young age. In the early years, Raggi often played his guitar in various street events and clubs. Later in 2016, he and his friends decided to create a band named Måneskin (Danish word for 'moonshine').

Their fame skyrocketed when they performed at the stage of X Factor Italy season 11, which led to them launching their first studio album titled Chosen. After that, the musicians continued participating in different music contests and eventually, the band won the Sanremo Music Festival 2021 and, subsequently, the Eurovision Song Contest 2021.

Ethan Torchio, Damiano David, Raggi, and Victoria De Angelis of Måneskin attend the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

What kind of guitar does Thomas Raggi play?

Raggi is a skilled guitarist who often performs using different types of guitars, ranging from classical to electric guitars. Here are some of the instruments he uses during his performances.

Gibson Les Paul Goldtop

Fender Jaguar

Gibson Les Paul Standard Electric Guitar

Solid Body Electric Guitars

Gibson Les Paul Standard 2005 60's neck Wine red

Gibson J-160E

Gibson J-45

Fender Jazzmaster Electric Guitar

Who is Thomas Raggi's partner?

The guitarist has not disclosed any details regarding his relationship status.

Are Thomas Raggi and Damiano David together?

During the concert in Poland, the guitarist and Damiano David shared a kiss on stage. While Damiano claimed the kiss was a show of support for LGBTQ+ rights and in protest against Poland's homophobia, he publicly stated,

We think that everyone should be allowed to do this without any fear.

We think that everyone should be completely free to be whoever the f**k they want.

Thank you Poland, LOVE IS NEVER WRONG.

The famous guitarist performs at the Global Citizen Live in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Source: Getty Images

Although the kiss caught the public's attention, during an interview with Corriere Della Sera magazine, Thomas said that he was heterosexual.

How tall is Thomas Raggi?

Thomas Raggi's height is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres, and his weight is 132 pounds or 60 kilograms.

How much is Thomas Raggi's net worth?

No verified sources state how much the guitarist is worth. However, according to Rock Celebrities, he has an alleged net worth of $3 million.

Thomas Raggi is a rising Italian guitarist who has become a sought-after personality over a short period. As a result, he has immensely garnered a massive following throughout his social media handles.

