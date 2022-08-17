Iluvsarahii’s biography: age, siblings, nationality, net worth

Who is Iluvsarahii? She is an American social media influencer and makeup artist with a massive following on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram. She is known for sharing makeup tutorials on her YouTube channel.

Photo: @iluvsarahii on Instagram (modified by author)

Iluvsarahii started her social media entertainment journey in 2012. As a fashion enthusiast, she got her first job in the fashion industry with the French luxury perfumes and cosmetics company, house Lancôme. The internet celebrity has worked with other famous makeup brands like MAC cosmetics and L'Oréal.

Profile summary

Full name Karen Sarahi Gonzalez Popular as Iluvsarahii Gender Female Date of birth 26 August 1988 Age 34 years (as of August 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth California, United States of America Current residence San Jacinto, CA, US Nationality American Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 134 Weight in kilograms 61 Body measurements in inches 32-27-38 Body measurements in centimetres 81-68-96 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Engaged Boyfriend Sebastian Robles School Mamaroneck High School Profession Makeup artist, YouTuber, social media personality Net worth $5 million Instagram @iluvsarahii Twitter @iluvsarahii YouTube iluvsarahii

Iluvsarahii’s bio

The famous social media influencer was born Karen Sarahi Gonzalez in California, United States of America. She has American nationality, and she is a Christian. Is Iluvsarahii Mexican? Yes, the internet celebrity is of Mexican heritage.

Her parents are Sergio Alfonzo Gonzalez and Angelica Pargas. Sergio is a professional photographer, and he has helped his daughter with her photoshoots when she was just starting out. Iluvsarahii has two siblings, sister Briseida Angelica, and brother Alex.

Karen Sarahi Gonzalez attended Mamaroneck High School in New York, USA.

How old is Iluvsarahii?

Iluvsarahii’s age is 34 years as of August 2022. When is Iluvsarahii’s birthday? The internet sensation celebrates was born on 26 August 1988. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career highlights

Karen is a famous YouTuber, social media influencer, makeup artist and fashion enthusiast. She started her YouTube career on 3 September 2016. She frequently uploads personal vlogs, makeup tutorials and other relatable videos on the platform. Currently, the star enjoys over 1.16 million subscribers on the platform.

Sarahi officially joined the modelling and fashion industry in 2004 after completing a makeup artist course. She used to work as a makeup artist for the E! News Network. Besides that, she has collaborated with notable artists such as Laura Govan and Gloria. With rising popularity, the internet sensation has also worked as a brand ambassador for top fashion companies like Lancôme and MAC cosmetics.

The American influencer is on Instagram with more than 6.3 million followers. She likes sharing lifestyle photos and brand promotional videos on the platform. The internet sensation has also been active on Twitter since November 2013. She has over 178 thousand followers on the platform. Fans can also can be found on TikTok with over 206 thousand followers.

What is Iluvsarahii’s net worth?

Karen Sarahi Gonzalez’s net worth is alleged to be $5 million. However, the information source is unverified and, therefore, unreliable. The internet sensation earns substantial money from brand endorsement deals on social media.

Who is Iluvsarahii’s boyfriend?

Her fiancé is Sebastian Robles. The couple met at a party in 2010 and has been dating since then. In 2020, the two got engaged.

Her partner is a podcaster, Instagram Star and young artist from the United States of America. He supports her on YouTube by editing her videos and frequently appears in her makeup tutorials.

How tall is Iluvsarahii?

The American YouTuber stands at 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 134 pounds (61 kilograms). Her body measurements are 32-27-38 inches (81-68-96 centimetres).

Fast facts about Iluvsarahii

Iluvsarahii continues to impress her social media followers with diverse and engaging content. She is a successful content creator and makeup artist who regularly shares makeup tutorials and personal vlogs on different platforms.

