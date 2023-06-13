Meet Madison Elizabeth McMahon, Julian McMahon's daughter

Madison Elizabeth McMahon is a beach volleyball player from the United States. She is best known as the only child of Julian McMahon. Her father is a prominent American-Australian Hollywood actor popularly known for his appearance in films and TV series such as Fantastic Four, Charmed, Nip/Tuck and FBI: Most Wanted.

Julian McMahon's daughter. Photo: @madison.em, @brookeburns22 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Madison Elizabeth McMahon is a volleyball player who won a gold medal with the women's volleyball team at the 2017 Pan American Cup. She is the only child who Julian and Brooke Burns had during their short-lived marriage. She is also known as the granddaughter of the former Australian prime minister Sir William McMahon and Sonia Rachel McMahon.

Profile summary

Full name Madison Elizabeth McMahon Gender Female Date of birth 10 June 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Manhattan Beach, California, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 139 Weight in kilograms 63 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Father Julian McMahon Mother Brooke Burns Siblings 1 Relationship status Single High School Marymount High School University University of Wake Forest Profession Volleyball player

Madison Elizabeth McMahon's biography

The celebrity kid was born in Manhattan Beach, California, United States. What is Madison Elizabeth McMahon's age? Elizabeth is 23 years old as of 2023. She was born on 10 June 2000. Her zodiac is Gemini.

Madison Elizabeth McMahon's parents are Julian McMahon and Brooke Burns. Her father is a prominent actor, while her mother is an American actress, model and TV host. Madison's mom is known for starring in movies and TV shows like Baywatch, Titanic 11 and Shallow Hal. As a TV host, she has hosted shows such as Dog Eat Dog, Hole in the Wall and The Chase.

Actors Kelly Paniagua (L) and Julian McMahon (R) attend the 2017 G'Day USA Los Angeles Gala at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Her parents married on 22 December 1999 and divorced on January 2002 when Madison was a year and a half old. Her father took full custody of her. Madison's dad is currently married to actress and TV personality Kelly Paniagua, while her mother is married to Gavin O'Connor, a film director. Madison has a half-sister, Declan Welles, from her mother's marriage to Gavin.

The volleyball player attended Marymount High School, where she graduated in 2018. She then proceeded to Wake Forest University in Winston Salem, North Carolina, USA.

Career

Julian McMahon's daughter is a professional volleyball player. She began playing the sport for her high school team, after which she played for Sunshine Volleyball Club between 2014 and 2016. In 2016, she was a member of the Southern California Volleyball Club. Madison was also an Elite Beach Volleyball Team member.

She made her professional debut in volleyball in 2017 with the women's volleyball team, winning a gold medal at Pan American Cup. In 2018, Madison participated in the USA High Performance 2 indoor team competitions, where she managed to be fourth in the Pacific Qualifier. She also played as a Middle Blocker or Outside Hitter for the Wake Forest volleyball team.

Who is Madison Elizabeth McMahon's boyfriend?

Brooke Burns' daughter is presumed to be single. She was previously in a relationship with footballer Nate Hays. Nate played linebacker for the Dalton High School football team and was a former Wake Forest Demon Deacons football player.

Madison Elizabeth McMahon's height and weight

The American volleyball player stands 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall. She also weighs approximately 139 pounds or 63 kilograms.

FAQs

Madison Elizabeth McMahon is a professional volleyball player. She earned celebrity status due to her parents' fame as entertainers. Madison is the only child of the Hollywood actor Julian McMahon from his second ex-wife, actress Brooke Burns.

