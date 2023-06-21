Carlie Jo Howell’s biography: age, birthday, net worth, state

Carlie Jo Howell is an American social media model. She is a former entrepreneur who became famous for her swimsuit coffee shop in Washington, USA. Howell is also an adult content creator on OnlyFans and Twitter.

Carlie Jo Howell in a Mariners coat (L) and her taking a mirror selfie smiling (R). Photo: @cupofcarliejo on Twitter (modified by author)

Carlie Jo Howell loves plants and has a green backyard that she maintains and is proud of. She also enjoys cooking occasionally, particularly making potato salad. Howell loves animals and has two wiener dogs named Coca and Nova.

Profile summary

Full name Carlie Jo Howell Gender Female Date of birth 22 July 1992 Age 31 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth California, United States Current residence Kent, Washington, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Kim Avery Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Instagram model, content creator, entrepreneur Net worth $1 million Twitter @cupofcarliejo

Carlie Jo Howell’s biography

Carlie Jo Howell was born and raised in California, United States. Her mother, Kim Avery, was born on 17 June 1970 but unfortunately passed away in 2022, aged 51. Although she doesn't post photos of her family, she is close to her grandmother and often does yard work for her.

Howell has a younger brother named Levi. She has a close relationship with Levi; he takes care of her dog and plants when she's out of town. In 2023, the Instagram model gifted her brother an Acura because she was proud of him for being a good kid.

What is Carlie Jo’s age?

Carlie Jo Howell poses for a selfie. Photo: @itscupofcj on Instagram (modified by author)

Howell is 31 years old as of 2023. The social media personality was born on 22 July 1992; her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Carlie rose to fame for having a controversial coffee business. She founded a beans espresso coffee shop in Spokane City, Washington. The business set itself apart from its competition with a daring dress code for its baristas – swimsuits. In addition to owning the business, she also worked there as a barista.

Having been founded in about 2014, the shop made headlines in 2017. Carlie's choice to have her staff serve coffee wearing only swimsuits attracted much controversy and backlash. She was reported to have made the bold choice to inspire women to feel good about themselves.

The business enjoyed great success, attracting majorly male clientele. As of 2017, the shop had a 4-star rating on Yelp. Despite the success, the Spokane City Councilman, Mike Fagan, was firmly against the premise, calling it "exploitation of women". As of 2023, Jo's coffee shop is closed permanently, although it's unclear whether she closed because of the backlash.

Since she stopped running her coffee shop, she established herself as a social media model. The American entrepreneur is now famous for her Instagram and Twitter pages, where she mainly posts swimsuit photos. Her previous Instagram page was deleted, possibly because of violating the platform's policies. She doesn't post on her Instagram page much anymore but still has over 17,000 followers.

Carlie created an OnlyFans account to share her exclusive adult photos and videos. The site is subscription-based, and Carlie charges $40 monthly to access her content.

What is Carlie Jo’s net worth?

Carlie's net worth is alleged to be $1 million. She makes a living making content on social media and OnlyFans. She also got wealthy from her coffee shop business, which has since closed.

FAQs

Why is Carlie Jo Howell famous? She rose to fame for her controversial coffee shop but is now renowned as a social media model and OnlyFans content creator. When is Carlie Jo Howell’s birthday? She was born on 22 July 1992. How old is Carlie Jo Howell? She is 31 years old as of 2023. What state does Carlie Jo Howell live in? The content creator lives in Washington, where she used to run a coffee business. What is Carlie Jo’s net worth? She is alleged to be worth $1 million. Where is Carlie Jo from? She was born and raised in California, United States.

Carlie Jo Howell is an adult content creator from the United States. She is famous for her adult content and sultry social media photos. She has one brother and a grandmother with whom she shares a close relationship.

