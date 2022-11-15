Alessya Farrugia’s biography: age, height, nationality, net worth

Alessya Farrugia is a Canadian YouTube content creator and social media influencer who came into the limelight due to her funny clips on TikTok. The internet personality started posting on TikTok in 2019. She uploads skincare routine videos on YouTube.

Photo: @alessyafarrugiaa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Alessya Farrugia is a rising social media sensation. She boasts a considerable following on Instagram, where she shares her fashion-related photos. She also has a massive following on TikTok due to her entertaining lip-syncs and dance videos. She has a pet dog called Gizmo.

Profile summary

Full name Alessya Farrugia Gender Female Date of birth 22 November 2004 Age 18 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Canada Current residence Toronto, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3'' Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Body measurements in inches 28-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres 71-66-86 Shoe size 5 (US) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status In a relationship Boyfriend Mariano Castano Profession YouTuber, TikTok star, internet sensation Net worth $500k YouTube Alessya Farrugia

Alessya Farrugia’s biography

She was born on 22 November 2004 in Canada. Her nationality is Canadian. Alessya Farrugia’s parents have different origins. Her mother is Italian, and her father is Maltese, which makes Alessya of mixed ethnicity. The social media personality has a sister.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

How old is Alessya Farrugia?

She is 18 years old as of 2022. When is Alessya Farrugia’s birthday? She celebrates her birthday on the 22 November. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

What does Alessya Farrugia do for a living?

She is a YouTuber, TikTok star and social media influencer. She started sharing lip-syncing videos on TikTok in September 2019. Since then, she has become famous on the platform with over 2.5 million followers, and her videos have reached over 205 million likes at the time of this writing.

Farrugia is known for posting funny videos such as lip-syncing, dancing, challenges and other relatable videos with catchy captions.

Her fame on TikTok has extended to other social media platforms like Instagram. Her fashion photos have earned her considerable fame on Instagram. She has over 334 thousand followers.

The internet sensation is also famous on YouTube. She created her YouTube channel on 15 May 2020. Her YouTube channel includes vlogs, skincare routines, and short workout videos. She has over 321 thousand subscribers.

What is Alessya Farrugia’s net worth?

She has an alleged net worth of $500 thousand. However, this information is not official. She earns her income from her social media endeavours.

Who is Alessya Farrugia’s boyfriend?

The Canadian TikTok star is dating Mariano Castano. The two met on social media and have been dating since 2019. Mariano Castano is also a content creator with an impressive following on TikTok.

How tall is Alessya Farrugia?

The Canadian TikTok star is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall, and she weighs 110 pounds (50 kg). Her body measurements are approximately 28-26-34 inches (71-66-86 centimetres).

Alessya Farrugia’s fast facts

Who is Alessya Farrugia? She is a Canadian YouTuber, TikTok star and social media influencer well-known for her entertaining videos on TikTok. Where does Alessya Farrugia live? According to her TikTok profile, the social media sensation resides in Toronto, Canada. What is Alessya Farrugia’s height? She is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall. What is Alessya Farrugia’s age? She is 18 years old as of 2022. What is Alessya Farrugia’s nationality? She is Canadian. Where is Alessya Farrugia from? The TikTok star hails from Canada.

Alessya Farrugia is a Canadian YouTuber, TikTok star and internet sensation. She has garnered an extensive following on TikTok due to her content. Her fame on TikTok has extended to other social media platforms such as Instagram. She uploads vlogs, skincare routines, and workout videos on her self-titled YouTube channel.

READ ALSO: AlondraDessy’s biography: age, height, real name, net worth

Legit.ng recently published AlondraDessy’s biography. She is an American model, digital content creator and social media personality. She was born in the United States of America and currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

AlondraDessy is famous on YouTube, where she uploads vlogs, daily lifestyle videos, and reaction and fashion-related videos. She has an extensive following on TikTok and Instagram. The model runs a clothing line selling dresses, skirts, jackets and tops. She is the owner of The Lashes Bar based in Los Angeles.

Source: Legit.ng