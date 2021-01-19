Tunde Ednut’s biography: age, height, real name, net worth, songs

Tunde Ednut is a Nigerian comedian, blogger, social media influencer, and musician. He released a track with Davido and Tiwa Savage. The star usually posts viral blogs on Instagram and awards fans giveaways on social media.

Tunde is a jack of all trades and a man of great influence in Nigeria's entertainment industry. The star has a huge social media following and uses the platform to entertain his followers and promote fellow Nigerian musicians and comedians.

Profile summary

Full name Tunde Olaoluwa Adekunle Famous as Tunde Ednut Date of birth 20 January 1986 Zodiac sign Aquarius Age 36 years (as of July 2022) Place of birth Katsina State, Nigeria Ancestral origin Kogi State, Nigeria Current residence Atlanta, USA Alma mater University of Lagos (Nigeria), Kingsland University (UK) Qualification Degree in Graphic Arts Profession Comedian, social media influencer, blogger, singer Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Tribe Yoruba Brothers 3 Sisters 1 Marital status Single Girlfriend Erica Emefa Height in metres 1.6 metres (Approx.) Height in feet 5 feet 2 inches (Approx.) Net worth $300k (Approx.) Instagram @mufasatundeednut Twitter @TundeEdnuut Blogsite tundeednuttv.com Email tundeednut@gmail.com

Tunde Ednut's biography

The comedian's ancestry is in Kogi state, but he was born in Katsina State, Nigeria, on 20 January 1986. He spent most of his childhood in Katsina.

Ednut is the second child (but the first son) in a family of one daughter and four sons. Their parents are lecturers, and the family moved to Lagos State in the 1990s.

How old is Tunde Ednut?

Tunde Ednut's age is 36 years as of July 2022.

What is Tunde Ednut's tribe?

He is of Yoruba descent from Kabba, Kogi state.

How tall is Tunde Ednut?

Tunde Ednut's height is about 5 feet 2 inches (1.6 metres).

Where does Tunde Ednut live?

There is no record of Tunde Ednut's house in Nigeria. Instead, he resides in a rented apartment in Atlanta, USA, and has been spotted driving a Toyota Camry and a Land Rover Range Rover SUV.

What Tunde Ednut's religion?

The Nigerian star associates himself with Christianity. He, however, believes religion has put everyone in a loophole. According to his IG post, love is the only thing that can change the world and make it a better place for us, not religion.

Educational background

Tunde completed his primary school education at Cambridge International School and obtained his WAEC at the Federal Government College in Ugolawo, Kogi State.

He studied Graphic Arts at the University of Lagos, then moved to the US. The star later earned a degree in Graphic Arts at the Kingsland University of London.

Comedy career

Tunde's stand-up comedy career began in 2007 as a guest performer at the Dynamiks Awards in Nigeria. He received a standing ovation and caught the attention of Femi Amusan, Black Nights Entertainment, and other top media names.

Ednut was invited to perform alongside several famous comedians in the UK. He returned to Nigeria to pursue music after becoming a star in the UK and completing his studies.

Music career

Ednut owns a record label called Nutcase Record. He released Jingle Bell remix with Davido, Seun Kuti and Tiwa Savage. Here is a list of Tunde Ednut's songs:

Jingle Bell

Catching Cold

Kosowo

Baby Boo

Buga Won

Philomena

Blogging career

Tunde began blogging on word press in 2019. He now has an independent blog site and also blogs on Instagram. The star charges $185-$500 (₦70,000-₦190,000) per IG post.

Career as a social media influencer

Ednut shares a broad spectrum of information on his social media platforms, including comedy, breaking news, and viral videos.

Awards and nominations

Tunde was nominated in 2007 and 2008 for Nigeria Future Awards.

Ednut won the Dynamiks Youths Awards in 2009.

He received 3 nominations for the Dynamiks Youths Award in 2007, 2008 and 2009.

The star received the Young Achievers Awards.

He was honoured with The Award for the Best Nigerian Comedian in the UK.

Is Tunde Ednut married?

Fake news had it that he married a white woman in Atlanta. Ednut has never married and is yet to introduce a spouse to the public.

Who is Tunde Ednut's girlfriend?

Rumours emerged in 2020 that he has a long-term Ghanaian girlfriend named Erica Emefa. She is a social media content creator and Instagram model. Fans speculate they might soon tie the knots.

Tunde Ednut's net worth

Ednut's net worth is around $300k. He has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades. The star, therefore, earns a significant amount of money from comedy, music, blogs, and other lucrative ventures.

Why was Tunde Ednut deported?

Joro Olumofin reported in 2020 that Tunde was deported for having an expired Visa. He added that the star faced legal issues for being an illegal immigrant.

Did Tunde Ednut steal iPhone?

Joro Olumofin accused the blogger of stealing an iPhone in the UK and publishing false information. Tunde never confirmed or denied the allegations. However, the two usually downplay each other via social media posts.

What happened to Tunde Ednut's Instagram page?

His Instagram account was banned twice for violating community guidelines. It had 2.6 million followers on 22 December 2020, when he lost it for the first time. Instagram banned it again on 10 January 2021 - the account had over a million followers.

Why was Tunde Ednut's Instagram blocked?

His old accounts were blocked for violating community guidelines. Tunde's current IG account has 4 million followers as of July 2022.

Celebrities respond to Tunde Ednut's opinion about kids

Several Nigerian stars, including Mercy Johnson, jokingly responded to Tunde's viral pots about the number of children he plans to have with his wife. Ednut wrote on his Instagram page:

2 kids is the maximum for me to have, I am not going to drive any Sienna or bus!

Actress Mercy Johnson had three kids within three years and the fourth one in 2020. She responded:

Bros Mi, If you want to talk to me, just talk to me straight.

Nikki Laoye is married to a gospel singer/widower with four kids. Her comment read:

Lol, oh well it is too late for me to say that one now, not bus sha o but Sienna or cute SUV 7 seater for me. That’s my life now.

Fun facts about Tunde Ednut

Tunde is a big fan of former Senator Dino Melaye.

His music icon is Davido.

The star loves beautiful and luxurious cars.

Tunde Ednut is not a new name on social media. He is an influencer who promotes other people's works and products. He also regularly does giveaways, hence why he has attained a wide fan base over the years.

