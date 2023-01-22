Tae Caldwell's biography: age, height, real name, net worth

Tae Caldwell is a digital content creator and social media influencer from the United States. She is best recognized on YouTube for uploading pranks, vlogs, challenges and storytimes videos. She initially gained fame following the joint YouTube channel Jazz and Tae, which she ran alongside her former girlfriend, Jazmine Hood.

Tae Caldwell commands a massive fan following across her other social media pages, especially TikTok and Instagram. She owns a lash company called Bougie Bad Lashes. The content creator has attracted public attention since she came into the limelight.

Profile summary

Full name Je Taejalin Monique Caldwell Nickname Tae Gender Female Date of birth 7 February 1999 Age 24 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Houston, Texas, United States Current residence Houston, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Queer Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Digital content creator, social media influencer Net worth $600 thousand - $700 thousand

Tae Caldwell's biography

The social media sensation was born Je Taejalin Monique Caldwell in Houston, Texas, United States. She was raised alongside her brother named, Jalyn. Tae is an American national of black descent.

How old is Tae Caldwell?

The American YouTuber is 23 years old as of January 2023. She was born on 7 February 1999. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

The social media influencer created her self-titled YouTube channel on 7 September 2018. She has garnered prominence by sharing vlogs, challenges, pranks and story times videos. At the time of writing, she has gained 559 thousand subscribers on the platform.

Tae became famous following the collaborative YouTube channel Jazz and Tae she ran alongside her former girlfriend. They created the channel on 8 August 2013, where they uploaded challenges, pranks and vlogs. The channel has almost 4 million subscribers, although they seized posting videos when they separated.

Tae is famous and active on Instagram sharing her lifestyle pictures. Her account has over 1 million followers as of this writing. The American YouTuber is also on TikTok, with currently 1.9 million followers and over 15 million likes. She mainly uploads dance, lip-syncs and funny-related videos.

Additionally, she has a Twitter account with 346 thousand followers. Tae is also an entrepreneur. She owns a lashes business called, The Bougie Bad Lashes.

What is Tae Caldwell's net worth?

She has an alleged net worth of between $600,000 and $700,000. Her primary source of income is her social media endeavours, business, and brand endorsements.

Who is Tae Caldwell dating?

The Instagram star is currently single. She was previously in a relationship with Jazmine Hood, an American singer and social media influencer. They started dating in 2017, and on December 2020, they broke up. Caldwell accused her ex-girlfriend of not being present in her life when she needed her most. She said they had an on-and-off relationship during the year 2020.

What is Tae Caldwell's height?

The social media influencer is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. She also weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms.

Fast facts about Tae Caldwell

Tae Caldwell is an American digital content creator and social media influencer. Her prowess has made her amass a considerable fan base on her social media pages. She is a business person who runs Bougie Bad Lashes.

